WINCHESTER — Andrew Hill dug deep to claim the Class 3A Special District 3 wrestling title at 195 pounds on Saturday.
The South Umpqua junior rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the third round to force the match into overtime, then scored a takedown with six seconds left against second-seeded Gabe Knox of Harrisburg to take a 10-8 sudden victory at the Umpqua Community College gym.
“It’s amazing ... taking first in district is amazing,” Hill said. “I felt like I didn’t really have that motivation at the beginning. Going into the match, I was down on myself. Then I saw I was down by two (in the third round), and something clicked and I just got that motivation.
“I was completely out of gas at the end, but that motivation kept me going.”
Hill was one of three Douglas County wrestlers to come away with individual championships in the two-day tournament. Two Sutherlin seniors, Kyler Wells at 152 pounds and Christian Anderson at 182, finished first.
Placing second were Sutherlin junior Matthew Carrillo (113), juniors Tye Cross (132) and Jesse Brecht (220) of Douglas and South Umpqua sophomore Caj Simmons (170).
Santiam Christian of Adair Village won the team crown with 221 points, followed by Scio in second at 177.5. Sutherlin finished third (166), South Umpqua fourth (160.5) and Douglas eighth (87.5).
Gabe Vidlak (126) of Cascade Christian was selected the tournament’s outstanding wrestler for the lower weights, while Chandler Strauss (170) of Harrisburg received the same honor for the upper weights.
The second-seeded Wells improved to 30-1 on the season with a 5-4 decision over top-seeded Skylar Peters of Pleasant Hill in the 152-pound final. Wells appeared to be in good position after scoring a takedown in the third round to go ahead 5-2, but gave up an escape and was called for stalling to make it a one-point match.
Wells held on for the win, though.
“It’s a long time coming,” Wells said. “I’ve wrestled almost my whole life ... I took last year off due to a back injury, so coming back and getting revenge — I wanted this more than anything. To be a district champ this year means so much more.”
“That was a great match,” Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said. “He beat the No. 1 seed and it was a good finish.”
The top-seeded Anderson shook off a near-fall early in the 182 final against Luke Mehlschau of Santiam Christian and scored a pin in 3:33, moving to 25-10 overall.
“As long as you keep at it the entire six minutes, it should be in your favor,” Anderson said. “It’s my senior year, the last time I can participate at district, so I had to finish it out there.
“I had him in a near-half, but he started sliding out of bounds, so I switched to a head-and-arm to stick him and keep him in bounds. It’s my first time going to state and I’m really excited.”
“I call him (Anderson) wild man, because you never know what he’s going to do,” Martz said with a chuckle.
Carrillo, the No. 1 seed, lost 8-4 to second-seeded Caleb Perez of Santiam Christian in the 113 final. It was the lone match of the tournament for Carrillo, who didn’t have anyone on his side of the bracket.
The third-seeded Cross dropped a 5-1 decision to top-seeded Logan Beem of Santiam Christian in the 132 title bout. The second-seeded Simmons lost to the top-seeded Strauss in a 17-2 technical fall at 170. The second-seeded Brecht was pinned in 5:20 by top-seeded Leithan Briggs of Harrisburg at 220.
Also earning state berths with third-place finishes were Brenden Bartlett (106) and Trent Olsen (220) of Sutherlin, Cord Mincher of Douglas (126) and Dale Wells (138) and Jackson Markham (160) of S.U.
“We did well. They’re a good group of kids, they work hard for us and I’m proud of them,” South Umpqua coach Ricky Cole said. “I don’t think we were were supposed to be in the top five (in the team standings). Fourth is all right, but I would’ve liked to see third.”
The 3A state tournament will be held Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
TEAM SCORES — Santiam Christian 221, Scio 177.5, Sutherlin 166, South Umpqua 160.5, Pleasant Hill 160, Harrisburg 136.5, Cascade Christian 95, Douglas 87.5, Brookings-Harbor 75, Creswell 31.
Championship Finals
106 — Tyler Havniear, CC, p. Russell Talmadge, Har, 1:18. 113 — Caleb Perez, SC, dec. Matthew Carrillo, Sut, 8-4. 120 — Jackson O’Connor, PH, p. Kaden Haugen, SC, 2:42. 126 — Gabe Vidlak, CC, p. Austin Bradford, SC, 1:30. 132 — Logan Beem, SC, dec. Tye Cross, D, 5-1. 138 — Hunter Zeiher, Scio, dec. Caleb Ness, SC, 9-2. 145 — Lance Vanhoose, Scio, p. Cody Havniear, CC, 4:48. 152 — Kyler Wells, Sut, dec. Skylar Peters, PH, 5-4. 160 — Jacob Mask, Scio, dec. Charles Conrad, PH, 5-0. 170 — Chandler Strauss, Har, tf. Caj Simmons, SU, 17-2 (4:25). 182 — Christian Anderson, Sut, p. Luke Mehlschau, SC, 3:33. 195 — Andrew Hill, SU, sv. Gabe Knox, Har, 10-8 (OT). 220 — Leithan Briggs, Har, p. Jesse Brecht, D, 5:20. 285 — Averi Winn, BH, p. Aaron Schaefer, SC, 1:27.
Third Place
106 — Brenden Bartlett, Sut, maj. dec. Benjamin Madera, Sut, 12-2. 113 — Gavin Hoellrich, PH, no match. 120 — Brady Jolly, SC, p. Curtis Talmadge, Har, 3:33. 126 — Cord Mincher, D, maj. dec. Lawson Setzer, SC, 18-4. 132 — Kade Mask, Scio, p. Tanner Wilson, SU, :53. 138 — Dale Wells, SU, p. Jared Melschau, SC, 5:43. 145 — Samuel Baker, PH, p. Drake Norton, SU, 1:37. 152 — Rowan VonOrtloff, PH, p. Bryce Chilgren, Har, :52. 160 — Jackson Markham, SU, dec. Nick Kubishta, Cr, 12-11. 170 — Josiah Nordstrom, Scio, p. Colby Olsen, Sut, 5:43. 182 — Gary McDaniel, Scio, dec. Joan Tapia, Har, 13-9. 195 — William Simmons, Scio, p. Thomas Mentes, Sut, 2:00. 220 — Trent Olsen, Sut, dec. Andrew Dubie, D, 4-3. 285 — Kellen Parrish, PH, p. Maddox Griggs, Sut, :56.
