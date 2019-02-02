SPRINGFIELD — Elexis Walker and Zoey Smalley led Douglas to a 10th place finish in the OSAA Girls Southern Division wrestling tournament Saturday at Thurston High School.
Sweet Home won the tournament with 145 points, followed by Thurston and Bend. Reedsport finished 14th, Sutherlin was 40th and South Umpqua was 43rd in the 54-team competition.
Walker finished second in the 130-pound bracket after dropping a 7-1 decision to Taylor Ohlson of Mountain View. Smalley (170) finished third after winning the third-place match by fall over Loryn Edmunds of Oakridge in 4:53.
Reedsport's Yesenia Velazquez (120) and Divinity Farris (125) finished fifth in their respective weight classes. Velazquez won by fall over Madelyn Neuschwander of Sweet Home in 1:45 in the fifth-place match and Farris won her fifth-place match by fall in 1:28 over Summer Bertrand of Ashland.
South Umpqua's Samantha Stroud (235) finished third. She won by fall over Leila Kennedy-Miles of Cottage Grove in 1:54, but then lost a 7-1 decision to Raina Herzog of Cottage Grove and fell to Denis Binford of Thurston in 2:37.
Sutherlin brought six wrestlers to the tourney, but none of them finished in the top six. Aysiah Candelaria scored the most points for her team, she went 2-2 in the 120-pound bracket which earned her six team points.
Aisia Candelaria (110) and Aryana Ramirez-Reyes (135) each won four team points for the Bulldogs.
TEAM SCORES — 1. Sweet Home, 145; 2. Thurston, 138.5; 3. Bend, 116; 4. Grant Union, 95; 5. La Pine, 92; 6. Elmira, 61; 7. Mountain View, 58; 8. North Medford, 55; 9. Cottage Grove, 52; 10. Douglas / Camas Valley, 46; 11. Eagle Point, 42; 12. West Salem, 40; 13. Central Linn, 38; 14. McKay, 31; 14. Reedsport Charter, 31; 16. Grants Pass, 30; 17. Phoenix, 29.5; 18. Pleasant Hill, 28; 19. Creswell, 26; 20. Henley, 25; 21. Brookings-Harbor, 24; 21. Mazama, 24; 23. Gilchrist, 22; 24. Churchill, 21; 25. Bonanza, 20; 25. Madras, 20; 25. Scio, 20; 28. Dallas, 19; 28. North Salem, 19; 30. Myrtle Point, 18; 30. Springfield, 18; 32. Siuslaw, 17; 32. South Eugene, 17; 34. Oakridge, 16; 34. Ridgeview, 16; 34. South Medford, 16; 37. Central, 15; 38. Crater, 14; 38 Philomath, 14; 40. Ashland, 13; 40. Klamath Union, 13; 40. Sutherlin, 13; 43. South Umpqua, 11; 44. McNary, 9; 45. North Eugene, 8; 46. Waldport, 7; 47. Sisters, 6; 48. Crow, 4; 48. North Bend, 4; 48. North Valley, 4; 48. Taft, 4; 52. Willamette, 3; 53. Junction City, 0; 53. Summit, 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.