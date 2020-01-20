FLORENCE — Sutherlin's Kyler Wells, Oakland's Kaleb Oliver and Douglas' Jesse Brecht each won individual titles Saturday at the Nick Lutz Memorial wrestling tournament at Siuslaw High School.
Wells claimed the 152-pound crown and Matthew Carrillo (113) and Kolby Olsen (170) each placed second for the Bulldogs, who finished third in the team standings with 137 points.
Siuslaw won the team title with 169 points, followed by Willamette with 150.5.
Christian Anderson (182), Maddox Griggs (285) and Branton Bartlett (106) all placed fourth for Sutherlin.
Oliver ran his season record to 25-0 with 24 pins for the Oakers in taking down the 132-pound title with three straight pins. Wil Powell (195) took second for Oakland.
Brecht used a pin and two major decisions to win the 220-pound title for Douglas, while teamates Cord Mincher (126) placed second and Tye Cross (138) took third. North Douglas' Chase Rodgers was third at 120.
Oakland finished ninth in the team standings with 73.5 points, followed by Douglas in 10th with 70. North Douglas scored 30 points to finish 16th.
In the girls' portion of the tournament, Sutherlin's Aysiah Candelaria scored a pin and a major decision on her way to the 125-pound crown, and Douglas' Zoey Smalley took top honors at 170 with three pins.
Alexis Cervantes (155), Aryana Ramirez-Reyes (145) and Mariah Sands (130) all placed second for the Bulldog girls.
