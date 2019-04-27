Russ Bolin has served as Roseburg High School’s athletic director since 2006.
The 52-year-old, a 1984 graduate of RHS, was an athlete for the Indians and served as an assistant under former head football coach Thurman Bell before stepping into the AD’s seat.
Bolin was recently selected the Class 6A athletic director of the year by the Oregon School Activities Association. There are 50 schools in 6A.
Bolin sat down with The News-Review last week at the school to discuss a variety of topics.
THE NEWS-REVIEW: What does it mean to you to receive the 6A athletic director of the year award?
BOLIN: I was very humbled by it. When I look at that award, yes, my name’s on the plaque, but I view that award as all the work my coaches have done. It’s all the work that our kids do to represent Roseburg. We have a very rich tradition of the way we do things and how we conduct ourselves here and I’m very proud of that.
I’ve obviously had some very good teachers along the way. Bill Welch (a former Roseburg AD), who’s in the Hall of Fame. Of course, coach (Thurman) Bell, working under him for so many years. But also in our league I had the pleasure of working with Tom Blanchard of Grants Pass. Same thing with Dennis Murphy at South Medford and Tim Sam at North Medford, who’s now at North Valley.
They were great role models of how things should be done and it’s been a pleasure to work with those people and they taught me a lot.
N-R: What are the challenges of being an AD at a 6A school?
BOLIN: People ask me that quite a bit. Of course, you have scheduling of all the teams, and it’s not just varsity teams — it’s freshman and JV teams. The bus schedules, doing all those things. But you’re managing a tremendous amount of people. We have 110 coaches and volunteers working with our kids. Plus each different (sports) season we have anywhere from 250 to 350 that we’re responsible for.
The management of all those people is huge, but I say it all the time: You’re an accountant, you’re a manager, you’re a counselor, a marriage counselor sometimes. All those different things come into this job. You’re a negotiator, a planner — just so many different facets to the job that I didn’t realize, and no one can realize, what the position is until you’ve sat in the chair.
It’s an all encompassing job, 24/7, 365.
N-R: RHS instituted a Core Values Initiative this year. How is it working?
BOLIN: It’s been working really well. Anytime you start an initiative like that it will take some time to get that to take hold. We’ve seen some things this year. The spring has been a little bit rocky because we had a tough start to the spring with all the snow (in late February) and were late getting in.
The plan is next year I won’t be the one teaching this to the kids. We’ll pull in student leaders, team leaders and they’ll be teaching it to the incoming freshmen and carrying on that way. We’ll see how that goes.
N-R: Who is your new head volleyball coach?
BOLIN: Vicki Crowl, who was our JV coach last year, will take over as head coach and working through that process. Vicki is a fantastic lady, she’ll do a great job for our girls. The girls loved her last year. She’s very organized, communicates very well and knows the game of volleyball.
N-R: Some of the girls in the program will have their third head coach in three years (then-superintendent Gerry Washburn recommended that Danielle Haskett’s coaching contract not be renewed after the 2017 season following accusations by some players of bullying; Haskett had the support of Bolin and principal Jill Weber), which is tough. Why wasn’t Doug Magee retained after one season?
BOLIN: It just wasn’t the best fit for us here at Roseburg and that’s why we made that decision. I think Vicki’s a great fit for what we want to do moving forward with that program. That was the decision we made and we ran with it.
N-R: How soon do you hope to have a replacement for Mike Pardon as boys basketball coach?
BOLIN: We’re trying to set up interviews for Monday, so hopefully by the end of the week we’ll have somebody in place for that position. I want to have it done as soon as we possibly can because we have summer league coming up.
It’s a huge blow to lose such a quality coach as Mike. He’s just a good man ... was born to be a basketball coach and it’s a huge loss. But we have some solid candidates for the position as well.
N-R: How would you assess his second stint as head coach (Pardon coached 13 years ending in 2006 and returned in 2014, succeeding Craig Stinnett)?
BOLIN: I think his second stint, coming back, he really brought the program up to the standards we needed. Not that we were slipping, but he re-established that program. All the kids who were able to play for him benefited from being around Mike, Jim (Early) or Justin (O’Byrne) and all the coaches he had.
Does anybody want to win? Of course, winning is always our goal but it’s not our purpose and Mike was a huge believer in that. This past season was a fantastic way for Mike to go out. We got to the (state) playoffs which was a huge goal of Mike’s. If we wouldn’t have lost a couple of key kids (Storm Scott and Jon Stone, due to dismissal and injury, respectively) along the way it could’ve been a really special season.
N-R: Back in 2016, (Dave) Heuberger had the huge task of filling Thurman Bell’s shoes as head football coach. How do you think the program has done in the last three years (the Tribe has not advanced to the 6A playoffs)?
BOLIN: I think Dave’s done a fantastic job. One of the first things that we talked about when we sat down was restructuring our youth programs. And Dave has dived in with that and reorganized the youth programs. That’s going to pay off in the long run.
I talked about finding the right fit or finding the right person, and Dave’s a great fit for Roseburg. Have we been short on wins? Yes, maybe on the scoreboard. But for what he’s doing with kids and the program is going in the right direction. The wins are going to come.
We’ve lost 700 kids in our school population over the years since I became athletic director. That’s a lot of kids, that’s a lot of athletes. Even though we’ve lost that many kids we’ve been able to maintain and manage our numbers in our sports teams and really haven’t really lost any teams because of that.
N-R: Dane Tornell came in last year having to rebuild a girls basketball program that was down (Roseburg finished 2-23 overall). How do you feel his first year went?
BOLIN: He’s very energetic and very passionate about what he’s doing. He’s also done a great job with our youth programs. We have a lot of girls participating in open gyms. The structure he wants to bring to that program and grow that program ... he’s got a great plan and vision for it.
Dane’s a quality person as well. He wants what’s best for kids. He’s carrying out his plan. I’m real excited about the direction that program is heading, too.
NR: The wrestling program has been a model of consistency under Steve Lander, winning six straight 6A state championships and 11 of the last 13. Can you share some thoughts on his program?
BOLIN: Steve is a phenomenal wrestling coach and phenomenal guy. Nobody cares more deeply about kids, and getting the kids better and making them feel special than coach Lander. The program speaks for itself, and what he’s done. The program wouldn’t be where it’s at without Steve at the helm.
He’s a special guy and nobody puts in more time than Steve does. Nobody comes in and opens up the weight room during the summer ... doesn’t get paid for it, but he wants the kids involved in something positive so he comes in and opens up the weight room for them. He provides opportunities for those kids to get better.
I think people were real surprised, they didn’t expect us to win the state title this year. I was so pleased by the effort of our kids in the championship and placing rounds. They just competed and got after it. We didn’t have an individual (state) champion this year, and that proves the quality of all the kids on the team. It was really a special season for them.
N-R: With enrollment declining, is there a chance Roseburg will drop down to 5A in the future?
BOLIN: I don’t know what’s going to happen with the state here within the next couple of years. There was a big push the last go-round to go back to just five classifications, except for six for football.
I know there’s talks already among the athletic directors about what that plan’s going to be and what the plan’s going to look like. I think in the southern region of the state we really favor five classifications — six football. We’ll have to see how that plays out. I really think the state is way too small for six classifications. The piece of it is broken.
N-R: It’s been a challenging couple of years for the athletic program, on and off the field. What have you learned from an AD’s perspective?
BOLIN: Whenever we make a decision it’s always with the thought of what’s best for our kids. That’s the most important thing in this job. There have been some interesting things that have happened, but no matter what the situation is what I always try to do is take a step back.
I look at the situation, and try to learn from that and what’s going to make us better. What’s going to be best for our kids at the school.
N-R: Are athletics overemphasized at RHS?
BOLIN: Athletics play a very important role in the culture of a school. It’s not overemphasized. We emphasize extra-curricular activity. We want the kids to be connected on our campus and it does not matter what that connection is. If it’s Dungeons & Dragons Club, then that’s their connection. If it’s Band, Choir, the CTE program or a welding program that they’re connected with, that’s the most important part.
We want to provide opportunities, no matter what it is. Clubs, activities, sports — for kids to be connected on our campus.
N-R: Are you a proponent of kids participating in more than one sport?
BOLIN: We stress it. Back in 1984 when I graduated, I think we had eight three-sport athletes in our senior class. We have maybe 10 kids this year who have been three-sport athletes, and have a lot of kids who do two sports. Yes, there’s some kids who specialize. We want kids being involved in as many things as they possibly can and all of our coaches really push that.
Our coaches, for the most part, have done a fantastic job of sharing athletes. I’m very proud of the fact we’ve been able to maintain the number of teams we’ve offered. There’s a lot of schools who don’t have three football teams, three girls basketball teams or three baseball teams. A lot of that goes to the coaches we have working with our kids.
N-R: You want to touch on the success of your student-athletes?
BOLIN: One thing I’ve stressed throughout my career as an athletic director is the academic success in the classroom. We did a work session with the school board earlier this spring and one of the things I highlighted there was we’ve had 143 teams since I’ve been the AD that we’ve reported GPA scores.
In that 13-year period in varsity team athletics we had a combined 3.42 GPA for varsity athletes. That’s exciting, that’s good stuff. This spring, with all the athletes we had, it was a 3.56 GPA. We’re competing, but getting it done in the classroom as well.
N-R: Your youngest child (Nicholas) is going to be graduating from RHS this year. How do you feel about that?
BOLIN: I’m excited with Nic and what he wants to do. He’ll be going to Oregon State and be in the engineering program. Whenever my daughter (Megan) comes home from OIT and goes back to school, it’s hard. I love my kids so much and want them around, but I understand they’ve got to go and do their thing. It’s hard to see them go, but pretty exciting, too.
N-R: Is being an AD satisfying enough for you to want to do this for a few more years?
BOLIN: I absolutely love my job. I love my job and also love Roseburg. The community, the way it supports our programs. The support I’ve gotten from Karen G. (Goirigolzarri), Jill (Weber) and other assistant principals is second to none. I always want to do what’s good for kids and hopefully that’ll continue.
