REEDSPORT — The Reedsport girls basketball team earned its first victory of the year in its season finale on Monday, handing Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter a 51-38 loss in a nonleague game.
The Brave finished 1-23 overall and 0-12 in Sunset Conference play. Aubree Rohde scored 14 points and Jenna Corcoran added 13 for Reedsport.
The Reedsport boys dropped an 84-40 nonleague decision to Butte Falls Monday, ending the regular season 15-9 overall and 6-6 in conference.
Tyler Thornton led the Brave with 13 points and Jamison Conger chipped in 11. Reedsport will play at Bandon Thursday in a Sunset playoffs.
