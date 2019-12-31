The Roseburg High School cheer and stunt team will play host to the Orange and Black Cheer Challenge on Jan. 11 at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Teams from all over Oregon are expected to compete. Doors open at 8 a.m. The Rec Division (grades K-8) starts at 9 a.m., while the afternoon session will include high school teams in classes 6A-1A.
Admission is $6. Kids 5-and-under are free.
Information: 541-643-6099.
