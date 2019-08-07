Ron Dunn and Willis New, two of the most successful high school coaches in Douglas County, won’t be returning for the 2019-20 school year.
Dunn, 60, stepped down as Days Creek’s head volleyball coach after 36 years. Gloria Kruzic and Rachel Matchette, who were assistants under Dunn, will serve as co-head coaches this fall. Kasey Dunn, Ron’s son, is expected to return as an assistant.
“It was just time,” Dunn said Tuesday. “It was super tough (to give it up), but I’ve got some other things I’d like to do. I’ve had so much fun with Gloria and Rachel (who both played for Dunn at Days Creek), and I think they’re going to do great. The volleyball team will be really competitive.”
Dunn ranks sixth on the all-time Oregon prep volleyball wins list with a record of 656-189, according to Oregon high school sports historians. He guided the Wolves to state titles in 2002 (Class 1A), 2003 (1A), 2011 (2A) and 2013 (2A), and runner-up finishes in 1991 and 2012.
His 2003 club, which included daughter Jamie, finished 35-0.
“The main thing is all the great kids I got to coach,” Dunn said. “A lot of them I still stay in touch with. I was proud about our program — we had a lot of success and I always felt we were a pretty classy team and good sports.”
New, 63, resigned after three seasons as the Bulldogs’ head boys basketball coach. It was his second stint with the program — he guided Sutherlin for 20 years from 1983-2002.
“I made the decision before summer basketball,” New said. “It centered around family obligations. I’m going to miss it.”
New has a 402-247 career record (according to the historians), which includes two years at Yoncalla. He was 377-227 at Sutherlin, including 55-25 the last three years.
The Bulldogs won the 3A state crown in 1997 and were the runner-up in 1996.
New’s final Sutherlin team won the Far West League title, was sixth in the Class 3A state tournament and finished 22-7 overall.
“I’ve been extremely blessed (over 23 years at Sutherlin),” New said. “It always has to do with the kids, the relationships you build and maintain. I couldn’t ask for more.”
A familiar face will succeed New. Craig Stinnett, a former standout for the Bulldogs under New, is leading the program a second time.
Stinnett was the head coach at Sutherlin for four seasons from 2003-06, then guided 6A Roseburg for eight years from 2007-14. His son, Kolbi, will be a junior and is among the returning varsity players for the Bulldogs.
“It’s a good group of kids,” New said. “Hopefully they can take the next step.”
Keri Ewing will replace Eli Wolfe as head football coach at Camas Valley. Ewing, a 1999 graduate of C.V. and former assistant under Wolfe, spent the past two years at Yakama Nation Tribal School in Toppenish, Washington, as an offensive coordinator.
Wolfe resigned following the 2018 season. He compiled a 122-58 record in 19 years, highlighted by back-to-back 1A eight-man state championships in 2011-12.
Aaron Towne takes over for Jody Doty as Glide’s head football coach. Doty resigned after 13 years (two stints) with the program.
The Wildcats went 6-5 in Doty’s last season, posting their first state playoff win since 1982 with a 48-42 upset of No. 4 Knappa in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.