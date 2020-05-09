Ethan Palmer never would’ve envisioned being a member of the Roseburg High School cheer and stunt team could lead to a college scholarship.
The RHS senior received an academic scholarship offer from Paris Junior College in Texas and signed with the Dragons last Sunday.
Palmer, who participated in soccer, football and track and field at Roseburg, was with the cheer and stunt team for two years.
“I never imagined going to college in the first place. I thought I’d go in the military,” said Palmer, who turns 18 on May 19. “Getting the scholarship is probably the best thing to ever happen to me and my family because it will open everyone’s eyes. If you work hard from cheerleading, you can get money out of it.”
Roseburg varsity cheer and stunt head coach Julie Otley believes it’s the first time in the school’s history that a cheerleader has received a full ride for cheer and stunting ability.
“I’m so excited for Ethan,” Otley said. “It’s an opportunity to further his education and the fact cheerleading is paying for it is amazing.
“He’s just a great human, I was honored to coach him. He was a great teammate, was super supportive of the entire squad and wanted everyone to succeed. He set the bar by working hard.”
Palmer, the son of Ryan and Lindsay Palmer, was one of four male cheerleaders on the team during the winter season. The others were Hunter Blix, Jayden Nugent and Brennen Schumaker.
It was Otley who encouraged Palmer, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, to look online for a college that offered cheerleading.
“She didn’t want me to give up on it,” Palmer said. “I started emailing colleges and sent coach Megan (Chapman, the Paris coach), and she replied back the next morning and wanted to talk to me. We had a long phone call and she said she’d like to offer me a full ride scholarship and I took it.
“That definitely caught me off guard. I was expecting her to ask me to try out for the team, so my heart sunk when I heard that.”
Palmer has never been to Texas, but he’s looking forward to getting out of Roseburg. He hopes to transfer to Oregon State University in the future and try out for the Beavers’ cheer team.
“I’m pretty pumped,” he said. “I’ve lived in Roseburg all my life. I’ll get to meet some new friends and see new opportunities (in Texas).”
Palmer remembers getting introduced to cheerleading at RHS during his junior year.
“The football players and cheerleaders did a homecoming assembly,” he said. “A football coach (Vaughn Uber) asked me to do it. At first it was pretty boring ... we just danced and the coach asked me to throw a girl up in the air. Ever since, I’ve been in love with it.
“The experience (with the team) was amazing. It’s kind of like a brother-sister relationship. You get more of a tight-knit family, everything is closer and you get to share more emotions. Everybody was willing to help me.”
“Ethan was receptive to learning new skills,” Otley said.
Palmer aspires to be a special education teacher for a career and wants to help coach the cheer team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.