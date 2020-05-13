Roseburg High School distance runner Zach Traul will be heading to the warm climate in Southern California for college and sports.
Traul signed with Harvey Mudd College, an NCAA Division II school in Claremount, and compete for CMS (Claremount-Mudd-Scripps) in cross country and track.
"I'm really excited," Traul said. "Harvey Mudd has the best combination of everything. Academically, it's one of the top schools in the nation. Running-wise, it's one of the top teams in the region.
"I visited (last summer) and just being in California is awesome. The weather is nice and it's a pretty place to live. It's next to the San Gabriel Mountains, and they have tons of trails to run on. The campus is beautiful. I got to spend a whole day with the team and they were very welcoming."
Traul, a 5-foot-8, 135-pounder who finished with a 4.0 GPA at RHS, is looking at majoring in computer science.
"I don't feel like I've been running that long (three years)," Traul said. "I started my freshman year and have a lot of room to grow. I'm excited to run with a group of fast runners, that will help me."
Traul turned in his best prep cross country season as a senior, placing third in the Southwest Conference district meet and advancing to the Class 6A Championships for the first time. He finished 42nd at state.
His personal best over 5,000 meters was 15 minutes, 39 seconds.
"I was very happy with how the season went," Traul said. "I'm looking forward to the college distance (8K or 10K). I think the longer the distance, the better I'll do. My endurance is better than my speed."
Traul placed fifth in the 3,000 (8:49.70) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:08.37) at the 2019 SWC district track meet. Both times were PRs.
He was disappointed about not getting to have a senior track season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but feels fortunate about getting to continue his running career.
"My goal was to break the school record in the 3,000 (8:35.4, set by John Rogers in 1976)," Traul said. "Going to state was something I wanted to do, but I still have a future ahead of me and I'm glad I can focus on that."
Nathan Eckman, the RHS head cross country coach and assistant track coach, enjoyed watching Traul improve over the last few years.
"Zach is one of those athletes that make a team with his drive, leadership and desire to not improve himself but to help and push his teammates," Eckman said. "He had an amazing career at RHS, running some incredible races.
"Zach's commitment to year-round and scientific commitment training made him an incredibly tough and knowledgeable runner. I'm excited to see him continue to put his foot on the gas at the next level and beyond."
John Goldhammer, the CMS head cross country coach the past 26 years, is retiring. The Stags made 18 appearances in the NCAA D-III meet during his reign, including the last 12.
CMS finished second in the West Region Championships and was sixth at nationals last year.
Other teams in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference include California Institute of Technology, California Lutheran, Chapman, University of La Verne, Occidental College, Pomona-Pitzer, University of Redlands and Whittier College.
