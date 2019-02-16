Roseburg cheerleading finished eighth in the 2019 OSAA Cheerleading State Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Saturday.
Roseburg competed in the 6A division.
Westview won the division with a 192.6 score, followed by Newberg (192.2) and Lake Oswego (192.1). Roseburg earned a 150.3 score.
The Tribe scored a 51 for the overall performance, plus 48.6 in building skills and 51.7 in tumbling and jumping. They received a 1 point penalty.
Glide and Oakland also competed at the state level, in the 3A/2A/1A division.
Glide finished eighth in the 3A/2A/1A state competition, while Oakland finished 14th.
Santiam Christian won the small schools title with a 170.70 score. Central Linn (162.10) was second and Cascade Christian (161.90) third.
The Wildcats scored 45.60 in buiding skills, 45.90 in tumbling and jumps, and 41 for the overall routine. Glide received a 2.00 penalty to finish with a 130.5 score.
Oakland finished with a 108.8 score, earning a 33.3 in building skills, 36.5 in tumbling and jumps, and scoring 39 for the overall routine.
The state tournament was postponed from last week, due to the threat of inclement weather.
