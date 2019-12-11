MEDFORD — The Grants Pass boys and girls varsity teams swept a Southern Oregon High School bowling tournament on Sunday at Lava Lanes.
The Roseburg girls and Brooking-Harbor boys finished second.
The Grants Pass girls took a commanding lead in the morning session, leading with a total pin count of 2,306, followed by Crater in second (2,041) and Roseburg in third (1,864). The Cavers continued with the lead after 12 Baker games, leading by 360 pins over Crater and 610 pins over Roseburg.
These three teams were the qualifying teams for the roll-offs. The first match between Roseburg and Crater was a close one, with Roseburg coming out on top 269-268. Roseburg went on the face Grants Pass in the final, with Grants Pass winning 338-273.
Ten pins determined the first match between Roseburg and Grants, but Grants Pass’ Lili Depres, Zoe McDonald and Makayln Tucker came alive in the second game to outscore Roseburg by 55 pins.
The Grants Pass boys led after the morning session with 2,564, followed by North Medford (2,520), Crater (2,404) and Brookings-Harbor (2,095). They finished the afternoon with 4,718 through 12 Baker games.
Brookings met Crater in the first roll-off match, with the Bruins winning 333-309. Next up was North Medford, which fell to Brookings 305-266. Grants Pass defeated Brookings 330-302 in the final.
The morning session had some impressive individual scores. Jacob Seeley of North Medford bowled 210, 205, 215 for a 630 series; Nathan Riggs of Grants Pass bowled a series of 593. Some other high individual games included Eddie Jimenez of Crater (570 series); Ezra Taylor of Crater (598); Garret Bancroft of Grants Pass (530); Chris Warren of Grants Pass (555); Charlie Wilson of North Medford (564); Matthew Algazy (535); and Seth Mahan of South Umpqua (517).
The next tournament for Southern Oregon High School bowling will be this Sunday. The boys will compete at Caveman Lanes in Grants Pass and the girls bowling at Roxy Ann Lanes in Medford.
