Last year, it was a freak late February snow storm that delayed the start of the spring sports season.
This year, it’s not the weather that’s forcing officials to push back the start of the baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, lacrosse and golf seasons at Roseburg High School.
Amid growing concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, Roseburg Public Schools announced Thursday that it will postpone all spring sporting events through April 10. The decision was made in addition to guidelines announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday.
“This is unprecedented,” said Roseburg High athletics director Russ Bolin. “ We have to make the best of it and go forward.”
The spring sports season was slated to open on Monday, the first day teams could hold official contests.
Roseburg baseball was set to play on the road at Sprague and softball was planning to take the field at home against McNary. The remaining sports teams were slated to begin competition later in the month.
In a list of guidelines for schools, Gov. Brown directed sports departments to hold games with only essential personnel on hand, but RPS said in a press release that it decided to go further in an effort to “prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff, and community.”
“Our district office worked with the state departments and thought this was the best plan going forward,” Bolin said.
He added that coaches and athletes weren’t surprised by the scheduling change, especially in the wake of the Oregon School Activities Association’s (OSAA) decision to cancel the Class 4A-6A basketball state tournaments on Thursday after they had already begun.
Roseburg sports teams were planning to continue practicing as usual while games were postponed, but the OSAA announced Friday that it has suspended practices and contest for sports and activities through March 31.
Bolin is hopeful that teams will be able to begin their seasons in April, which would be near the midway point of the spring season calendar.
“We may have to adjust schedules once the season starts,” Bolin explained. He continued to say that athletic directors in the Southwest Conference will get together to come up with the appropriate plans for each sport.
RPS wasn't alone in making the preemptive decision to postpone the start of the spring sports season. Eugene’s 4J school district made a similar announcement Thursday.
