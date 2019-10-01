Members of the Roseburg High School football, boys soccer and cross country teams will share some thoughts at the Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon Friday at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Representing the football team are assistant coach Kyle Dever and seniors Rourke Martin, Cayden Alexander-Gingery and Alex Woodring.
Assistant boys soccer coach Chris Latini will attend, along with senior Jayden Roth and juniors Joe Warnack and Attreyu Pinard.
Cross country will have assistant coach Ricky Logsdon and seniors Steen Olson, Wyatt Lowe and Alaina Sustaire.
The public is invited.
