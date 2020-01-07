The first Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon of the winter sports season will be held at noon Friday at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Coaches and players from the boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling and swimming teams will speak at the event.
Representing boys basketball will be head coach Jordan Humphreys, juniors Zach Martin and Matt Parker and sophomore Carson Six.
Head girls basketball coach Dane Tornell will talk about his team along with seniors Rylee Russell, Katie Knudson and Ericka Allen.
Head wrestling coach Steve Lander will be joined by senior Archer Bergeron, Hunter Blix and Tristin David.
Head swim coach Christy Todd will give an update on her teams. Also appearing will be seniors Bethany Foster, Joseph Larson and Emily Blum.
The public is invited. Indian Huddle will be held every other Friday during the winter.
