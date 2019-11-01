Roseburg senior midfielder/forward Jayden Bangs was selected to the Southwest Conference boys soccer all-conference first team in voting done by the coaches.
Senior defender Archer Bergeron made the second team and junior midfielder James Dauterman received honorable mention.
Senior Parker Dixon of South Eugene was named the player of the year.
In the SWC girls soccer all-conference voting, Roseburg senior defender Kaitlyn Riley was a second-team selection.
RHS senior defender Katie Knudson and sophomore forward Madasyn Van Acker each received honorable mention.
Junior Devyn Simmons of South Eugene was named the player of the year.
SWC BOYS SOCCER
ALL-CONFERENCE
Player of the Year — Parker Dixon, sr., South Eugene.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Massimo Oedekoven Pomponi, sr., South Eugene.
Coach of the Year — Lowell Anderson, Grants Pass.
First Team — Parker Dixon, sr., South Eugene; Grady Thurman, jr., South Eugene; Nate Jones, sr., South Eugene; Cade Anderson, sr., Grants Pass; Jayden Reeves, sr., Grants Pass; Gage Berkey, sr., Grants Pass; Kam Calhoun, sr., South Medford; Angus Stringer, sr., South Medford; Jordan Higuera, sr., South Medford; Braden Byrd, jr., North Medford; Ethan Wagner, sr., Sheldon; Jayden Bangs, sr., Roseburg. GK — Massimo Oedekoven Pomponi, sr., South Eugene.
Second Team — Zac Walker, fr., South Eugene; Owen Whitney, soph., South Eugene; Griffin Rea, soph., South Eugene; Caleb Ohrtman, sr., South Eugene; Trevor Park, sr., Grants Pass; Zach Olson, jr., Grants Pass; Derek Potts, jr., Grants Pass; Peyton Terry, jr., South Medford; Ruben Rodriguez, sr., South Medford; Nathan Qualls, sr., North Medford; Jeremiah Martinez, sr., North Medford; Archer Bergeron, sr., Roseburg. GK — Jude Pannell, jr., South Medford.
Honorable Mention — Zavier Hanes, jr., Grants Pass; Zack Carter, jr., Sheldon; Aiden Cramer, jr., Sheldon; Scott Huddleston, jr., Grants Pass; Robert Valencia, jr., North Medford; Tristan Wagner, jr., Sheldon; James Dauterman, jr., Roseburg.
SWC GIRLS SOCCER
ALL-CONFERENCE
Player of the Year — Devyn Simmons, jr., South Eugene.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Jazzlynn Ross, sr., North Medford.
Coach of the Year — Dean Blachly, South Eugene.
First Team — Devyn Simmons, jr., South Eugene; Haley Sherrill, jr., South Eugene; Sahve Beller, jr., South Eugene; Piper Matson, sr., Sheldon; Tessa Bretschneider, jr., South Eugene; Mikayla Titus, sr., South Medford; Taylor Denn, jr., North Medford; Evelyn Trammell, jr., South Eugene; Meg Haverland, sr., Sheldon; Rylie Michael, sr., South Medford; Makayla Scurlock, sr., Sheldon; Lily Lauderbach, jr., South Eugene. GK — Jazzlynn Ross, sr., North Medford.
Second Team — Dakota Alewine, jr., North Medford; Casey Park, jr., Grants Pass; Kira Pyka, soph., North Medford; Kaitlyn Riley, sr., Roseburg; Talia Hutchins, sr., South Medford; Kiran Sperry, jr., Sheldon; Sophia Schmidt, jr., Sheldon; Ellie Lindsey, sr., Grants Pass; Rainie Dabbs, jr., South Medford; Emily Parker, jr., North Medford; Jolie Croissant, jr., South Eugene. GK — Sydney Quinney, soph., Sheldon.
Honorable Mention — Georgia Price, jr., South Eugene; Drew Hampson, soph., South Medford; Katie Knudson, sr., Roseburg; Morgan Morrison, sr., Grants Pass; Mia Steinbaugh, fr., Sheldon; Brooklyn Snow, sr., North Medford; Madasyn Van Acker, soph., Roseburg; Tatianna Ross, soph., Grants Pass; Sam Borngasser, jr., Grants Pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.