It was pretty much a no brainer.
Roseburg senior guard Collin Warmouth was selected the Southwest Conference boys basketball player of the year in voting done by the coaches.
Warmouth, a three-time all-conference first-team selection, turned in a record-setting offensive season for the Indians (15-11), who were eliminated by Tigard Thursday night in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Warmouth broke the RHS single-season scoring record, finishing with 726 points. He's the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,599 points and netted a career-high 43 points against Tigard, breaking Mike Pardon's record of 42 set in 1984.
Pardon, in his second stint as Roseburg's head coach, was named the SWC coach of the year.
Warmouth was joined on the first team by seniors Patrick Herbert and Dominic McGarvey of Sheldon, senior Cole McAninch of South Eugene, senior Jaray Thomas of North Medford and senior Taylor Anderson of Grants Pass.
Roseburg seniors Carson Ellis and Kaden Seely each received honorable mention.
On the girls' side, South Medford dominated the all-conference voting, landing four players on the first team.
Representing the Panthers were senior Ula Chamberlin, junior Bella Pedrojetti and sophomores Kaili Chamberlin and Toni Coleman.
Junior Alyssa Mirabile of Sheldon and senior Ahdra Klingler of Grants Pass shared the player of the year honor. Brian Brancato of Sheldon was selected coach of the year.
Receiving honorable mention for Roseburg were senior Samie Bergmann and sophomore Jazz Murphy.
Southwest Conference All-League
BOYS
Player of the Year — Collin Warmouth, sr., Roseburg.
Coach of the Year — Mike Pardon, Roseburg.
First Team — Collin Warmouth, sr., Roseburg; Patrick Herbert, sr., Sheldon; Cole McAninch, sr., South Eugene; Jaray Thomas, sr., North Medford; Taylor Anderson, sr., Grants Pass; Dominic McGarvey, sr., Sheldon.
Second Team — Jett Carpenter, jr., North Medford; Josh Paul, jr., South Eugene; Sam Harris, jr., South Eugene; Aidan Clark, jr., South Eugene; Keegan Losinski, jr., South Medford.
Honorable Mention — Darrius Wells, sr., North Medford; Sherman Hunter, jr., South Medford; Carson Ellis, sr., Roseburg; Victor Orozco-Bernal, jr., North Medford; Jackson Tucker, sr., Sheldon; Kaden Seely, sr., Roseburg; Randy Clark, sr., Grants Pass; Garrett Parker, sr., North Medford; Skyler Rich, sr., Grants Pass; Bryce Boettcher, jr., South Eugene; Griffin Line, jr., Sheldon.
GIRLS
Co-Players of the Year — Alyssa Mirabile, jr., Sheldon; Ahdra Klingler, sr., Grants Pass.
Coach of the Year — Brian Brancato, Sheldon.
First Team — Alyssa Mirabile, jr., Sheldon; Ahdra Klingler, sr., Grants Pass; Ula Chamberlin, sr., South Medford; Bella Pedrojetti, jr., South Medford; Kaili Chamberlin, soph., South Medford; Makayla Scurlock, jr., Sheldon; Toni Coleman, soph., South Medford; Grace Gaither, sr., Grants Pass.
Second Team — Emma Neuman, sr., Sheldon; Kami Walk, sr., Sheldon; Jane Ersepke, jr., North Medford; Shakia Teague-Perry, soph., South Medford; Talia Baker, sr., North Medford.
Honorable Mention — Ayla Klingler, sr., Grants Pass; Olivia Pierzina, soph., Sheldon; Samie Bergmann, sr., Roseburg; Hannah Stein, jr., South Eugene; Elizabeth Williams, sr., Grants Pass; Madison McGowan, sr., South Eugene; Harley Sowers, jr., Sheldon; Camdyn Bruner, jr., Grants Pass; Jordan Lee, sr., South Eugene; Taylor Bryant, soph., South Eugene; Jazz Murphy, soph., Roseburg.
