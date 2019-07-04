The process went slower than he imagined, but Roseburg High basketball standout Collin Warmouth announced this week that he has signed with the NCAA Division II Western Oregon Wolves to continue his playing career and academics.
“It seemed like every time I got something, something new would come up and I’d have to think about that,” said Warmouth at a signing ceremony at Abby’s Pizza on Northeast Stephens with friends and family in attendance.
The 6-foot-5 guard received offers from a number of schools, but narrowed his choices down to WOU in Monmouth and St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington. Both schools went through a coaching change this offseason as their previous coaches left for jobs at Division I programs.
“It was kind of frustrating. Pretty stressful, I guess, just seeing all the other guys sign,” Warmouth explained. “But they named a new head coach at Western. Talked to him, got to know him a little bit and I really liked him.”
Wes Pifer was hired in May to take over the Wolves’ program. He comes from Northern Arizona University where he served as Associate Head Coach on the Lumberjacks’ staff.
Pifer takes over a program that reached the NCAA Division II West Regional Tournament in the 2018-19 season, but fell to top-seed Point Loma in the first round.
Warmouth said the coaches have expressed interest in him playing more at a shooting guard position, but he expects he’ll handle point guard duties some as well.
“The competition is going to be a lot different and really, really good,” Warmouth said when asked about the level of play at the college game. “I think that’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Warmouth leaves RHS with a number of scoring records to his name. During his senior season, Warmouth set records for career scoring, single-season scoring, single game scoring and others. He was named the Southwest Conference player of the year after helping lead the Indians to a playoff game for the first time in six seasons.
