Roseburg High School varsity cheerleaders finished third in the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association's Oregon Cheer Championships on Sunday at the Salem Pavillion.
The Tribe competed in the varsity 6A all girls competition, and finished behind Barlow and Gresham.
Roseburg's all-girl junior varsity team finished fifth in their division.
Umpqua Cheer finished fifth in the Junior Rec. Coed division.
Kayleigh of Roseburg Junior Cheer finished second in the Recreational Youth Individual competition and fourth in the Junior Rec. All Girls Small competition.
In minis, Glide Junior Cheer finished fourth. Glide Junior Cheer also competed in Youth Rec. Small where they finished third.
Roseburg Junior Cheer finished second in the Youth Rec. Extra Small division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.