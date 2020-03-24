The race for the 2020-21 Class 3A girls’ state basketball championship promises to be an entertaining three months.
The 2019-20 Class 3A all-state teams were released Monday, and 12 of the 18 players honored on the top three teams were juniors. An additional 10 underclassmen received honorable mention.
Sutherlin, the state runner-up to Clatskanie, landed a pair of players on the all-state first team. Junior Jadyn Vermillion, second in Player of the Year voting, was named to the first team along with Kiersten Haines, who was one of just two seniors on the first two teams.
Clatskanie also landed two players on the first team in Player of the Year Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, both juniors. Tigers coach John Blodgett was voted the top coach in the state.
The Bulldogs also had two players receive honorable mention in junior post Amy Dickover and freshman point guard Micah Wicks.
South Umpqua senior Shalyn Gray also received honorable mention.
Class 3A Girls Basketball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Shelby Blodgett, jr., Clatskanie
Coach of the Year — John Blodgett, Clatskanie.
First Team — Shelby Blodgett, jr., Clatskanie; Jadyn Vermillion, jr., Sutherlin; Olivia Sprague, jr., Clatskanie; Allie Hueckman, jr., Burns; Matyson Siddoway, jr., Vale; Kiersten Haines, sr., Sutherlin.
Second Team — Chevelle Boyd, jr., De La Salle North Catholic; Aliya Seibel, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Lexi Schofield, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Emersyn Johnson, jr., Vale; Audrey Miller, jr., Santiam Christian; Kaya McLean, jr., Willamina.
Third Team — Angeni Yeo, jr., Pleasant Hill; Kira Rankin, jr., Willamina; Sidney Alexander, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Sammy Christensen, sr., Harrisburg; Kayla Bauldree, sr., Salem Academy; Kaylee Martin, sr., Pleasant Hill.
Honorable Mention — Kenzie Ramsey, sr., Warrenton; Amy Dickover, jr., Sutherlin; Sierra Fitzhugh, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Brea Dapron, jr., Creswell; Gracie Johnson, fr., Nyssa; Shalyn Gray, sr., South Umpqua; Chloe Baker, sr., Salem Academy; Kaitlyn Wright, soph., Burns; Cayton Smith, fr., Oregon Episcopal; Alyssa Smith, jr., Horizon Christian; Micah Wicks, fr., Sutherlin; Piper Shrabel, soph., Willamina; Maylin Williams, sr., Amity; Grayson Carley, jr., Horizon Christian; Kaity Sizemore, jr., Clatskanie.
