Sutherlin junior wing Mason Gill was selected the Far West League boys basketball player of the year in voting done by the coaches.
Gill, who the Sky-Em League player of the year in 2018, was joined on the first team by teammate J.R. Bailey, a senior post. Two Bulldogs made the second team — senior Payton Hope and junior Brandon Carr. Sutherlin's Willis New was named coach of the year.
South Umpqua senior Azpyn Roberts was a second-team pick. Carr, Roberts and Douglas junior Erich Hoque made the All-Defensive Team.
On the girls' side, Sutherlin, South Umpqua and Douglas each had one player on the first team.
Sutherlin sophomore guard Jadyn Vermillion, South Umpqua senior post Tayah Kelley and Douglas junior post Amy Dickover were first-team selections.
Second-team picks included junior Shalyn Gray of S.U., juniors Abby Masterfield and Carmen Ganger of Sutherlin and sophomore Mila Snuka-Polamalu of Douglas.
Making the All-Defensive Team were Vermillion, senior Aneykah McCall of S.U. and sophomore Mackenzii Phillips of Douglas.
Far West League All-League
BOYS
Player of the Year — Mason Gill, jr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Willis New, Sutherlin.
First Team — Mason Gill, jr., Sutherlin; Trev Foster, jr., St. Mary's; Brig Schofield, sr., Brookings; J.R. Bailey, sr., Sutherlin; Dominic Lewis, soph., Cascade Christian; Austin Fronckowiak, sr., Brookings.
Second Team — Francis Okeyia, jr., St. Mary's; Payton Hope, sr., Sutherlin; Brandon Carr, jr., Sutherlin; Kiegan Schaan, jr., Cascade Christian; Azpyn Roberts, sr., South Umpqua.
Honorable Mention — Iyan Hristov, jr., St. Mary's; Logan Holler, soph., Brookings; Erich Hoque, jr., Douglas; Collin Bodine, soph., Sutherlin; Luke Beaman, sr., Brookings.
All-Defensive Team — Brandon Carr, jr., Sutherlin; Brig Schofield, sr., Brookings; Trev Foster, jr., St. Mary's; Nathan Spurlock, soph., Cascade Christian; Erich Hoque, jr., Douglas; Azpyn Roberts, sr., South Umpqua.
GIRLS
Co-Players of the Year — Emma Bennion, sr., St. Mary's; Lexi Schofield, soph., Brookings.
Coach of the Year — Chris Schofield, Brookings.
First Team — Emma Bennion, sr., St. Mary's; Lexi Schofield, soph., Brookings; Amy Dickover, soph., Douglas; Tayah Kelley, sr., South Umpqua; Jadyn Vermillion, soph., Sutherlin; Emily Stephens, sr., Cascade Christian; Sidney Alexander, jr., Brookings.
Second Team — Shalyn Gray, jr., South Umpqua; Abby Masterfield, jr., Sutherlin; Chloe McCrae, sr., Brookings; Avana Pettus, jr., Brookings; Ibixica Alvarez, sr., St. Mary's; Carmen Ganger, jr., Sutherlin; Mila Snuka-Polamalu, soph., Douglas.
Honorable Mention — Olivia Lippert, soph., St. Mary's; Megan Carrillo, sr., Sutherlin; Kaylie Hall, sr., Douglas; Kyla Pires, jr., South Umpqua; Sierra Fitzhugh, soph., Brookings.
All-Defensive Team — Mallory Meilicke, sr., Cascade Christian; Jadyn Vermillion, soph., South Umpqua; Aneykah McCall, sr., South Umpqua; Mackenzii Phillips, soph., Douglas; Emma Bennion, sr., St. Mary's; Mickey Fulton, sr., Brookings.
