WINSTON — Sutherlin turned three turnovers into three touchdowns in the first half and the Bulldogs blew open the game in the second half for a 50-0 nonleague prep football victory over Douglas on Friday night.
The Trojans (0-3) drove the opening kickoff to the Sutherlin 10-yard line before quarterback Jesse Brecht’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.
After an unsportsmanlike penalty, Sutherlin drove 65 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from fullback Josh Davis.
On the Trojans’ next drive, a fumble at their own 44 led to another score for Sutherlin when junior quarterback Teghan Pacini hit Mason Gill for a 20-yard pass to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Trojans fumbled again at the Sutherlin 1-yard line, resulting in another Bulldog score. A 16-play drive ended with Case Wells scoring from 9 yards out.
In the second half, Sutherlin (2-1) blew the game open with Davis scoring on runs of 6 and 5 yards and Wells returning a Douglas fumble 34 yards for a score.
Sutherlin coach Josh Gary was pleased with the Bulldogs’ effort.
“I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage really well and did what we wanted to do,” Gary said.
The Trojans had five turnovers and four of those resulted in Sutherlin scores.
Jake Merrifield ran for 109 yards on 17 carries, his third straight game of more than 100 yards. Davis carried 23 times for 130 yards and three scores, his second game over 100.
“Josh ran real well, he’s getting it figured out and there’s nothing in the world better than a big fullback. He runs the ball and punishes the defense,” Gary said.
Colby Olson ran for 54 yards and a touchdown and Pacini was 4 of 8 passing for 63 yards and one touchdown.
The Bulldogs outgained the Trojans 402-103, including 339 yards rushing.
Gary said the defense came up with big plays when the Trojans moved the ball inside the 10-yard line.
“We were backed up a couple of times when they had good returns, they were in the red zone three times early and they didn’t get in, so that was awesome,” he said.
The Bulldogs will host South Umpqua next Friday in their final nonleague contest. Douglas will visit Harrisburg in a nonleague game Friday.
Brett Perry was the leading rusher for the Trojans with 17 yards on four carries. Brecht was 3 of 7 passing for 66 yards.
Sutherlin 14 7 17 12 — 50
Douglas 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
S — Davis 1 run (Alcantar kick)
S — Gill 20 pass from Pacini (Alcantar kick)
Second Quarter
S — Wells 9 run (Alcantar kick)
Third Quarter
S — Alcantar 27 FG
S — Davis 6 run (Alcantar kick)
S — Wells 34 fumble return (Alcantar kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Davis 5 run (kick failed)
S — Olson 5 run ( kick failed)
