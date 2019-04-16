Tennis, golf and track and field will be the featured sports at Friday's Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon at Abby's Pizza, 1661 NE Stephens St.
Girls tennis coach Jeremy Root will talk about his team, along with junior Samantha Eichman and sophomores Mackenzie Eichman and Jayda Pieske.
Boys tennis coach Warren Bowden will be joined by seniors Ethan Smith, Michael Bober and Wesley Kwok.
Boys golf coach Chad Smith will attend, along with seniors Brady Watkins and Koby Gilbert and junior Chase Parker.
Head track coach Gwen Bartlett will speak. She'll be accompanied by seniors Hannah Bartlett, Nicholas Bolin and Juan Macias.
The public is invited.
