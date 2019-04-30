Coaches and athletes from the Roseburg tennis and track and field teams will share their thoughts at Friday's Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon at Abby's Pizza on NE Stephens St.
Head boys tennis coach Warren Bowden will talk about his team, along with senior Skyler Har and juniors Robbie Clarke and Cooper Ray.
Head girls tennis coach Jeremy Root will speak and be joined by senior Ally Sandfort, junior Samantha Eichman and sophomore Lauren Sandfort.
Head track coach Gwen Bartlett will review her teams' progress. Also representing the team are seniors Nina Wilhoft, Boone Olson and JT Dauterman, and juniors Mayah Pappas, Blake Johnson and Gracious Lusby.
The public is invited.
