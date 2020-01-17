The Douglas County Umpires Association is looking for new umpires for the 2020 spring high school baseball and softball seasons.
The association will hold its first meeting of the year at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the YMCA of Douglas County. Anyone over 18 years of age interested in umpiring should attend the meeting.
The season runs from mid-March to mid-May. Umpires will make between $45-55 per game, plus a travel stipend.
"This will be my sixth year of umpiring softball at the prep level, and I enjoy doing it because it's a fun way to be involved in the community," Joe Cooper said. "It's a great way to stay in physical shape, earn extra income and expand your network of friends."
Information: Mike Goetz, 541-784-8286.
