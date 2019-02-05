Wrestling and basketball will share the spotlight at Friday's Roseburg Indian Huddle luncheon, scheduled for noon at Abby's Pizza, 1661 NE Stephens St.
Head wrestling coach Steve Lander will give an update on his team, along with seniors Devin Folk and Hunter Hillard and juniors Tristin David and Rourke Martin.
Head girls basketball coach Dane Tornell will attend, and be joined by juniors Kaylee White, Katie Knudson and Emma Vredenburg and sophomore Jazz Murphy.
The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.