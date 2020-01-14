GRANTS PASS — The Yoncalla girls basketball team raced to a 29-4 halftime lead and cruised to an easy 38-17 Skyline League victory at New Hope Christian Tuesday night.
Kaleigh Soto scored nine of her game-high 16 points as the Eagles (11-4, 3-2 Skyline North) opened up a 21-4 lead after one quarter of play. Alison Van Loon had 10 points and seven steals for Yoncalla, while freshman Nichole Noffsinger added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles will host rival North Douglas in Skyline North action Friday night.
YONCALLA (38) — Kaleigh Soto 16, Van Loon 10, Noffsinger 8, Harman 2, Martinez-Gray 2, Record, Elam, Powers, Stevens, Wise. Totals 15 5-8 38.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (17) — Abbigail McClintick 7, Huttema 6, Barnett 2, Yunker 2, Chamberlain, Metcalf, Shafer, A. Li, Boonyokbundit, Z. Li. Totals 8 0-2 17.
Yoncalla;21;8;5;4;—;38
New Hope;4;0;6;7;—;17
3-Point Goals — Yon. 3 (Noffsinger 2, Soto 1), NHC 1 (McClintick). Total Fouls — Yon. 5, NHC 11.
