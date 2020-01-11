REEDSPORT — Reedsport's boys basketball team dropped its second straight game to open Sunset Conference play and third overall, getting thrashed by third-ranked Toledo 95-54 Friday night.

Javier Analco and Tyler Thornton led the Brave (9-4, 0-2 Sunset) with 19 and 13 points, respectively.

On the girls' side, Toledo handed Reedsport its 13th consecutive loss to open the season, winning 58-15.

No further information was provided.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

