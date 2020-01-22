REEDSPORT — Tyler Thornton poured in 28 points and Javier Analco added 20 as Reedsport pulled back to .500 in Sunset Conference boys basketball play with a 79-72 victory over Myrtle Point Tuesday night.
The Brave (12-5, 3-3 Sunset) overcame a nine-point deficit after the first quarter.
On the girls' side, Reedsport fell to 0-17 with a 49-27 loss to the Bobcats. Jenna Corcoran led the Brave (0-6 Sunset) with 12 points.
Reedsport is home in Sunset play Saturday with the girls hosting second-ranked Coquille and the boys entertaining the No. 6 Red Devils.
