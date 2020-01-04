REEDSPORT — Reedsport crowned three individual champions and scored 123.5 team points to take top honors at its own tournament Saturday.
Jose Martinez (106 pounds), Yesenia Velazquez (132) and Christian Solomon (138) won their weight classes for the Brave.
Gage Dill won at 120 pounds and Gabe Syverson (138) was second as Glide placed third as a team with 79 points, three behind runner-up Marshfield. Austin Warner (138) and Jaden Rondeau (220) had third-place finishes for the Wildcats.
Shawn Scott of Riddle/Days Creek, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A/1A 285-pound class by the Oregon Wrestling Forum, placed second in the heavyweight division, dropping his title bout to fourth-ranked Kenneth Johnson of Siletz Valley, 6-2. Chase Cole (126) also placed second for the Irish.
Riddle finished eighth as a team with 42 points.
Glendale’s Noah Hill took second in the 106-pound bracket, helping the Pirates finish 10th with 23 points.
Reedsport Invitational
TEAM SCORES — Reedsport 123.5, Marshfield 82, Glide 79, Siletz Valley 73, Gold Beach 66, Toledo 58, Coquille 53.5, Riddle/Days Creek 42, North Bend 35, Glendale 23, Waldport 13.
Top three each weight
106 — 1. Jose Martinez, Reed; 2. Noah Hill, Gle.; 3. Kensey Harlow, Marsh.
113 — No entrants.
120 — Gage Dill, Gli, p. Aaron Soloman, Reed, 3:45; 3. Tyee Yanez, SV.
126 — Ethan Ferris, Tol, p. Chase Coleman, Rid/DC, 0:36; 3. Jonathan Calvert, Marsh.
132 — 1. Yesenia Velazquez, Reed; 2. Isaac Richards, GB; 3. Savannah Eppinshaus, Wald.
138 — Christian Soloman, Reed, d. Gabe Syverson, Gli, 6-3; 3. Austin Warner, Gli.
145 — 1. Landen Timeus, GB; 2. Ethan Elmer, Coq; 3. Austin Manicke, Reed.
152 — Peyton Forbes, Marsh, major dec. Tanner Clark, SV, 11-2; 3. River Lichte, Reed.
160 — Tandy Martin, Marsh, d. Liam Buskerud, NB, 5-4; 3. Kle Hayner, Tol.
170 — Trenton Hutchinson, Tol, p. Hunter Lewis, Tol, 5:45; 3. Joshua Hinds, Marsh.
182 — 1. Brayden Clayburn, Coq; 2. Miguel Velazquez, Reed; 3. Lucas Kougloulis, NB.
195 — No entrants.
220 — Darren Bright, GB, d. Joshley Howell, SV, 9-5; 3. Jaden Rondeau, Gli.
285 — 1. Kenneth Johnson, SV; 2. Shawn Scott, Rid/DC; 3. Jon Duarte, SV.
