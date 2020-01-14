TOLEDO — The Reedsport wrestling team placed second and Riddle tied for ninth Saturday at the Alsea Bay Classic.
Reedsport's Aaron Solomon (113 pounds) and Christian Solomon (132) earned individual championships for the Brave, while River Lichte (152) and Miguel Velazquez (182) placed second.
For Riddle, Tyler Jons used three consecutive pins in the consolation bracket to place third. Chase Coleman (126) had three pins but fell one match short of placement, while heavyweight Shawn Scott went 1-1 before suffering an injury in a consolation match.
Grants Pass won the team title with 197 points. Reedsport had 114 for second place, while Riddle tied with Oakridge for ninth with 32 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.