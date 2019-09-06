REEDSPORT — Tyler Thornton's 67-yard fourth-quarter run was the last of three touchdown runs for Reedsport High School's football team in its season-opening 20-12 victory over Neah-Kah-Nie on Friday night.
Alex Carson had a 10-yard scoring run and Kai Royle chipped in a 16-yard jaunt for the Brave, which led 14-12 at halftime.
The Brave will continue play next Friday when they play at Oakland.
Neah-Kah-Nie;0;12;0;0;—;12
Reedsport;14;0;0;6;—;20
Scoring Summary:
Ree — Alex Carson 10 run (Javier Analco run)
Ree — Kai Royle 16 run (run failed)
NKN — Eric Lamber 8 run (kick failed)
NKN — Lamber 15 pass from Mychal Kelly (kick failed)
Ree — Tyler Thornton 67 run (run failed)
