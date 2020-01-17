RIDDLE — Drake Borschowa poured in a game-high 24 points and Riddle improved to 4-1 in Skyline League South play, blasting New Hope Christian 67-40 Friday night.
Mario Gianotti added 15 points and Colby Greer scored 14 for the Irish (10-3 overall), who outscored New Hope 39-16 in the second half despite shooting just 25-for-74 for the game.
"We had a ton of offensive rebounds," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "We came out sloppy in the first half, but I was happy to see points coming from more people. Our goal was to get more guys involved and we saw that a little bit tonight."
The Irish will host Class 2A Central Linn in a nonleague game Saturday at 3 p.m.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (40) — Yuma Nakahara 17, Mead 15, Pennington 3, Dennis 2, Zumhofe 2, Suzuki 1, McKinney, Yao, Noble, Clipp, Yoshioka. Totals 15-41 5-24 40.
RIDDLE (67) — Drake Borschowa 24, Gianotti 15, Co. Greer 14, Jenks 6, Canty 6, Myers 1, Moore 1, Ch. Greer, Lopez, Palmer. Totals 25-74 12-23 67.
New Hope;9;14;9;7;—;40
Riddle;8;20;19;20;—;67
3-Point Goals — NHC 5 (Nakahara 2, Mead 2, Pennington 1), Rid. 5 (Borschowa 2, Jenks 2, Co. Greer 1). Total Fouls — NHC 18, Rid. 12. Fouled Out — Mead, Zumhofe.
