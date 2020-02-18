SILVER LAKE — Heavyweight Shawn Scott of the Riddle/Days Creek cooperative and 113-pounder Tanner Seidel of Glendale both won district titles Saturday at the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 wrestling tournament at North Lake School.
Scott had a first-round pin and received a forfeit to reach the 285-pound title bout, where he pinned Rogue River's Daniel Herinckx at the end of the first round.
Seidel reached the championship match with a technical fall and a second-round pin, then stuck Myrtle Point's Bailey Thompson in the second round to claim the bracket.
Riddle's Chase Coleman (120) scored three consecutive pins on his way to the title bout, but was pinned by Coquille's Tony Flores. Glendale 106-pounder Noah Hill took second and also qualified for the state championships.
Rogue River ran away with the team title with 219.5 points, nearly 100 more than runner-up Lakeview (125). Riddle/Days Creek was eighth with 64 points and Glendale 11th with 53.5.
The Class 2A/1A state wrestling championships will be held Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Class 2A/1A Special District 3
Wrestling Championships
At North Lake School, Silver Lake
TEAM SCORES — Rogue River 219.5, North Lake 125, Lakeview 116.5, Coquille 114, Bonanza 99, Gold Beach 90, Illinois Valley 84, Riddle/Days Creek 64, Chiloquin 61, Myrtle Point 58, Glendale 53.5.
Championship Finals
106 — Agustin Cisneros, LR, p. Noah Hill, Gle, 1:58.
113 — Tanner Seidel, Gle, p. Bailey Thompson, MP, 4:28.
120 — Tony Florez, Coq, p. Chase Coleman, R/DC, 1:42.
126 — Oak Tenold, Bon, p. Brayson Granger, Lake, 5:45.
132 — Tanner Mestas, Bon, dec. Ryan Martinho, IV, 6-4.
138 — Landen Timeus, GB, maj. dec. Anthony Isom, RR, 15-4.
145 — Wyatt Patzke, Lake, p. Ethan Elmer, Coq, 5:56.
152 — Morgan Ludwig, Lake, dec. Chance Solus, Bon, 5-1.
160 — Dylan Julian, Lake, p. Craig Puckett, NL.
170 — Leon Price, NL, p. Logan Basharel, RR, 0:16.
182 — Brayden Clayburn, Coq, p. Darren Bright, GB, 5:09.
195 — Gabe Tambellini, RR, p. Dalton Puckett, NL, 2:28.
220 — Tom Riley, Coq, p. Jared Conroy, Chil, 0:47.
285 — Shawn Scott, R/DC, p. Daniel Herinckx, RR, 2:00.
Other County Placers
113 — 5. Daykotae McAvoy, R/DC. 120 — 5. Elijah McDaniel, Gle. 132 — 6. Elizabeth Houx, R/DC. 145 — 6. Tyler Boyerwright, Gle.
