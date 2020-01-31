GRANTS PASS — Coming off of back-to-back Skyline League South Division road wins — including Tuesday's overtime win at Camas Valley — the Riddle girls fell flat Friday night, dropping a 40-20 South contest at New Hope Christian.
Riddle trailed 21-12 at halftime and was outscored 9-1 in the third quarter.
"I think that overtime game took a lot of emotion out of us," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. "We just kind of fell into some of the bad habits we had at the beginning of the year."
Victoria Renfro led the Irish (6-13, 4-6 Skyline) with nine points, while Katarina Schartner added eight.
Riddle will visit Yoncalla in a nonleague game Tuesday.
RIDDLE (20) — Victoria Renfro 9, Schartner 8, Miles 2, Langdon 1, Gaedecke, Light, McCartt, Linton, Davenport. Totals 7 6-10 20.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (40) — Lauren Huttema 19, Barnett 7, McClintick 6, Younker 4, Metcalf 4, Chamberlain, Shafer, A. Li, Z. Li, Boonyokbundit. Totals 16 6-12.
Riddle;6;6;1;7;—;20
NHC;10;11;9;10;—;40
3-Point Goals — Rid. 0, NHC 2 (Huttema). Total Fouls — Rid. 13, NHC 12.
