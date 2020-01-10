RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish gained an early upper hand in the Skyline League's South Division with a 53-41 victory over visiting Camas Valley Friday night.
Mario Gianotti had a game-high 22 points and Drake Borschowa added 19 as the Irish pulled away in the fourth quarter after Camas Valley's top two scoring threats — Jared Hunt and Tristan Casteel — both fouled out with about six minutes remaining.
"That was a big win for us," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "These division games mean so much more, so taking care of Camas was huge."
Casteel had 10 points and River Wolfe and Hunt added eight each for the Hornets (8-5, 2-1 Skyline), who will host Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday.
Riddle (8-2, 2-0) travels to Yoncalla Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (41) — Tristan Casteel 10, Wolfe 8, J. Hunt 8, Ewing 7, Standley 5, Brown 3, D. Hunt, Osbon, G. Casteel, Swift. Totals 13 12-22 41.
RIDDLE (53) — Mario Gianotti 22, Borschowa 19, Myers 5, Ch. Greer 4, Wynegar 2, Rhea 1, Buchanan, Lopez, Jenks, Moore, Palmer, Canty. Totals 18 13-26 53.
Camas Valley;10;13;12;6;—;41
Riddle;16;14;11;12;—;53
3-Point Goals — Rid. 2 (Borschowa 2), C.V. 3 (Ewing 2, Wolfe 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 22, Rid. 16. Fouled Out — T. Casteel, J. Hunt, Brown.
JV Score — Riddle 47, Camas Valley 41.
