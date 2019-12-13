RIDDLE — The host Irish blitzed Falls City for a 32-7 halftime lead on their way to a 66-47 first-round win in the Cow Creek Classic Friday night.
The Irish (3-1 overall) will take on Mapleton at 2:30 p.m. today for the tournament crown.
Riddle held Mountaineers star junior post Jason Lafayette to just five first-half points. Lafayette finished with a game-high 33.
"That was really the difference in the game," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "The guys did a good job of just always knowing where he was. We just didn't have as much intensity in the second half."
Mario Gianotti and Colby Greer powered the Irish with a combined 40 points while hitting 18 of 27 shots from the floor. Gianotti finished with 21 points and Greer had 19 as Riddle shot 56 percent (29-for-52) from the floor.
FALLS CITY (47) — Jason Lafayette 33, Doyle 8, Labrado 4, Davis 2, Watkin, Potts, Hale, Prieto, Bault. Totals 18-61 8-8 47.
RIDDLE (66) — Mario Gianotti 21, Co. Greer 19, Myers 7, Ch. Greer 6, Jenks 5, Rhea 4, Palmer 2, Moore 2, Buchanan, Lopez, Wynegar, Canty, Burham. Totals 29-52 5-7 66.
Falls City;2;5;18;22;—;47
Riddle;17;15;21;13;—;66
3-Point Goals — FC 3 (Lafayette 3), Riddle 3 (Gianotti, Jenks, Co. Greer). Total Fouls — FC 7, Riddle 13. Rebounds — FC 24, Riddle 27.
