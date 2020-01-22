OAKRIDGE — For the second night in a row, Oakland had a player post a career-high in scoring as senior Megan Baird logged 13 points to lead the road-weary Oakers to a 63-15 Central Valley Conference girls basketball victory at Oakridge Wednesday night.
Baird also grabbed five rebounds while Gabby Parnell had nine points and five steals for Oakland, which was on its third long bus ride in five days after traveling to Regis Saturday and Jefferson Tuesday.
"We came out a little slow, missing something like our first nine shots, but then the girls kind of snapped out of it," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "To get contributions from everyone was a real positive, and to bounce back after a tough one last night (a 54-50 loss at Jefferson) was good for us."
Despite the sluggish start, the Oakers raced to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and 36-10 at halftime, holding the Warriors to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. Oakland forced 27 turnovers against the rebuilding Warriors, who played just one senior among its seven players in uniform.
Andrea Bean added eight points with a pair of 3-pointers for Oakland (8-9, 2-4 CVC), while Fontelle Witten, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt and Tiana Oberman chipped in seven points apiece.
The Oakers will be home Friday for a CVC game against Lowell.
OAKLAND (63) — Megan Baird 13, Parnell 9, Bean 8, Vogel-Hunt 7, Witten 7, Oberman 7, Brownson 6, Yard 2, Braack 2, Pfaff 2, Collins. Totals 28 2-11 63.
OAKRIDGE (15) — Sierra Cargil 7, Vestre 4, Hahn 2, Garrison 1, Madden 1, Stevens, Harrison. Totals 5 5-10 15.
Oakland;20;16;11;16;—;63
Oakridge;4;6;2;3;—;15
3-Point Goals — Oakl. 5 (Bean 2, Witten, Baird, Vogel-Hunt). Total Fouls — Oakl. 13 Oakr. 11. Fouled Out — Cargil.
