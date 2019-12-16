NORTH BEND — The Roseburg boys swim team placed second and the girls third at the five-team North Bend Invitational Saturday.
North Bend won the boys’ team championship with 327 points to Roseburg’s 298. On the girls’ side, Grants Pass took top honors with 327, followed by North Bend (319) and Roseburg (304).
Brighid Rickman swam to individual titles in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle races, and anchored Roseburg’s winning 200 freestyle relay, which also featured Emily Blum, Libbey Ketchum and Bethany Foster.
Foster posted a 10-second victory in the 500 free and finished third in the 200 free for the Indians, who also got a second-place finish from the same relay quartet in the 400 free.
Trevor Knox (200 free), Dominic Colvin (200 IM) and Logan Todd (50 free) got the Roseburg boys off to a hot start with wins in the first three individual races of the meet, after the Indians’ quartet of Colvin, Todd, Knox and Rainey Lambert took second in the meet-opening 200 medley relay.
Todd (100 free) and Lambert (100 backstroke) each had third-place finishes, while Benjamin Steffensen (200 free, 500 free), Lambert (50 free) and Colvin (100 breaststroke) finished fourth.
Roseburg’s 400 free relay team of Charles Mican, Joseph Larson, William Young-Seidemann and Steffensen also placed third.
Roseburg visits Grants Pass for a Southwest Conference dual meet Tuesday.
BOYS TEAM SCORES — North Bend 327, Roseburg 298, Grants Pass 297, Marshfield 223, Ashland 97.
(Winners, Roseburg Placers in Top 8)
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend A (Macalino, Hoefs, Hood, Wood), 1:43.33; 2. Roseburg A (Lambert, Colvin, Todd, Knox), 1:44.98; 8. Roseburg B (Sensabaugh, Anderson, Larson, Mican), 2:11.12. 200 Freestyle — 1. Trevor Knox, R, 1:58.27; 4. Benjamin Steffensen, R, 2:02.58. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:04.08; 6. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:29.79. 50 Freestyle — 1. Logan Todd, R, 22.49; 4. Rainy Lambert, R, 23.27; 7. Kevin Callanchu-Bernal, R, 26.76; 8. Charles Mican, R, 26.99. 100 Butterfly — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 52.89; 4. Trevor Knox, R, 1:01.83. 100 Freestyle — 1. Chris Frownfelter, A, 49.85; 3. Logan Todd, R, 51.74; 7. Charles Mican, R, 1:01.09; 8. Kevin Callanchu-Bernal, R, 1:01.39. 500 Freestyle — 1. Michael Carrabba, A, 5:19.80; 4. Benjamin Steffensen, R, 5:43.83; 8. William Young-Seidemann, R, 6:21.23. 200 Free Relay — 1. Roseburg A (Knox, Lambert, Colvin, Todd), 1:31.88. 100 Backstroke — 1. Chris Frownfelter, A, 56.26; 3. Rainy Lambert, R, 59.16; 8. Porter Bishop, R, 1:16.29. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Craig Hoefs, NB, 1:00.95; 4. Dominic Colvin, R, 1:05.81; 8. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:19.25. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Galli, Perosco, Stutz, Nelson), 3:29.78; 3. Roseburg A (Mican, Larson, Young-Seidemann, Steffensen), 3:53.87.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 327, North Bend 319, Roseburg 304, Marshfield 178, Ashland 87.
(Winners, Roseburg Placers in Top 8)
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend A (Cheal, Roberts, Jones, Witharm), 2:01.27; 3. Roseburg A (Mannen, Blue, Rosas, Childers), 2:21.17; 7. Roseburg B (Larson, Schuyler, Boswell, Floyd), 2:33.37. 200 Freestyle — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 2:04.31; 3. Bethany Foster, R, 2:11.06. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Natalie Cheal, NB, 2:22.48. 50 Freestyle — 1. Brighid Rickman, R, 26.12; 5. Miriam Childers, R, 30.34. 100 Butterfly — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 1:02.92; 6. Emily Blum, R, 1:13.86; 7. Libbey Ketchum, R, 1:12.76. 100 Freestyle — 1. Brighid Rickman, R, 58.43; 7. Lily Floyd, R, 1:07.80. 500 Freestyle — 1. Bethany Foster, R, 5:45.16; 5. Libbey Ketchum, R, 6:12.41; 6. Emily Blum, R, 6:19.74. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg A (Blum, Ketchum, Foster, Rickman), 1:51.42; 5. Roseburg B (Blue, Floyd, Rosas, Childers), 2:02.66. 100 Backstroke — 1. Hannah Crocker, GP, 1:06.67; 7. Emily Larson, R, 1:24.07; 8. Marsella Rosas, R, 1:24.22. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Makenna Roberts, NB, 1:17.36; 4. Miriam Childers, R, 1:23.54. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend (Roberts, Witharm, Cheal, Jones), 3:58.84; 2. Roseburg A (Blum, Ketchum, Foster, Rickman), 4:00.48; 6. Roseburg B (Mannen, C. Larson, E. Larson, Bober), 4:51.65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.