The Roseburg High School boys swimming team swept the relay races and had one individual guarantee a state meet berth as the Indians competed in the Southwest Conference championships Saturday at the Willamalane Aquatic Center.
The quartet of senior Rainey Lambert, junior Logan Todd and sophomores Dominic Colvin and Trevor Knox swam the Indians to wins in the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 free relays, earning Roseburg automatic berths into next weekend’s OSAA Class 6A state championships.
The group won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 39.93 seconds, the 400 free in 3:19.91, and just missed their goal of a school record in the 200 free with a time of 1:29.35.
Colvin also earned an individual berth into the state championships by winning the 200 individual medley.
Benjamin Steffensen and Joseph Larson turned in a 3-4 finish in the 500 freestyle also for the Tribe.
While Roseburg did not have a non-winner meet the state’s automatic qualifying standard, the Indians’ Todd (50 free) and Lambert (100 backstroke) could draw wildcard slots to the state meet.
On the girls’ side, senior Brighid Rickman had Roseburg’s highest individual finish, taking third in the 50 free in 25.70. While the automatic qualifying standard was 25.02, Rickman could receive a wildcard spot to the state meet.
Check Tuesday’s News-Review for team scores and full results, as well as any at-large berths granted to the Roseburg teams for the state championships, which will be held at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
