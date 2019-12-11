In the race of the afternoon, the Roseburg quartet of Rainey Lambert, Trevor Knox, Hyrum McGinnis and Logan Todd nosed out their challengers from South Eugene, helping lift the Indians boys swim team to a 107-60 victory over the Axe in a season-opening Southwest Conference dual meet Tuesday at the Roseburg YMCA.
Roseburg’s ace 200-yard freestyle relay team hit the wall at 1 minute, 34.78 seconds, nine one-hundredths faster than South Eugene in what was easily the tightest race of the competition.
“That was an amazing finish,” Roseburg coach Christy Todd said. “(Relay anchor) Logan really made up some time for us (swimming a 21.97-second lap).”
The Roseburg fell just short against a strong South Eugene contingent dropping the dual 92-78 but ensuring a combined team win for the Indians, 185-152.
“We came out on top in a lot of events,” coach Todd said. “South Eugene has a really strong girls team and our girls had a really good showing with them.”
Dominic Colvin had a pair of individual victories for Roseburg’s boys, winning the 100 butterfly and cruising to a six-second win in the 100 breaststroke.
Trevor Knox and Benjamin Steffensen swam to a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle, and Steffensen posted an 11-second win in the 500 freestyle. Logan Todd took down the 50 free, and Lambert eeked out a win in the 100 backstroke by three-tenths of a second over South Eugene’s Shaymus Marshall.
Roseburg’s quartet of Knox, Steffensen, Colvin and Logan Todd closed out the competition with a three-second win in the 400 freestyle relay.
On the girls’ side, Brighid Rickman and Bethany Foster each posted a pair of individual wins and, along with Emily Blum and Libbey Ketchum, won the 200 free relay as well.
“Our girls’ 200 free relay really impressed me,” Christy Todd said of her team’s two-second victory in that race. “They looked very, very strong. It was a great debut and showed some real potential for state.”
Rickman earned a half-second victory in the 50 free and blew away the field in the 100 backstroke, finishing 11 seconds clear of her nearest competitor in a time of 1:09.06.
Foster posted a six-second win in the 200 free and swam a sub-one minute 100 freestyle for the victory.
“I can’t wait to see what she can do by the end of the season,” coach Todd said of Foster’s 100 free performance.
Blum won the 500 free by five seconds.
The Indians might have had a shot at the upset win if not for South Eugene taking the top three spots in the 100 butterfly.
Roseburg will be back in the pool again Saturday at the North Bend Invitational.
Combined Team Scores
Roseburg 185, South Eugene 152
Boys Team Scores — Roseburg 107, South Eugene 60.
(top 3 each event)
200 Medley Relay — 1. South Eugene, 1:44.72; 2. Roseburg (Lambert, Colvin, Todd, Steffensen), 1:45.57; 3. Roseburg (Larson, McGinnis, Ling, Callanchu-Bernal), 2:07.81
200 Freestyle — 1. Trevor Knox, R, 2:00.10; 2. Benjamin Steffensen, R, 2:04.40; 3. Ridge Hutton, SE, 2:05.25.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Franco Carrai, SE, 2:27.05; 2. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:30.56; 3. Joseph Larson, R, 2:46.13.
50 Freestyle — 1. Logan Todd, R, 22.66; 2. Eli Sprengelmeyer, SE, 23.74; 3. Kevin Callanchu-Bernal, 26.50.
100 Butterfly — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 56.46; 2. Tyler Ahten, SE, 57.70; 3. Shaymus Marshall, SE, 1:00.67.
100 Freestyle — 1. Spencer Ahten, SE, 52.18; 2. Rainy Lambert, R, 54.52; 3. Gideon Sensabaugh, R, 1:07.42.
500 Freestyle — 1. Benjamin Steffensen, R, 5:47.48; 2. Ridge Hutton, SE, 5:58.60; 3. William Young-Seidemann, R, 6:30.38.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Lambert, Knox, H. McGinnis, Todd), 1:34.78; 2. South Eugene 1:34.87; 3. Roseburg (Ling, Bishop, Forsloff, Callanchu-Bernal), 1:55.07.
100 Backstroke — 1. Rainy Lambert, R, 1:02.53; 2. Shaymus Marshall, SE, 1:02.86; 3. Franco Carrai, SE, 1:13.76.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 1:05.69; 2. Tyler Ahten, SE, 1:11.20; 3. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:18.88.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Knox, Steffensen, Colvin, Todd), 3:31.10; 2. South Eugene, 3:34.34; 3. Roseburg (Larson, Young-Seidemann, Sensabaugh, Forsloff), 4:23.71.
Girls Team Scores — South Eugene 92, Roseburg 78.
(top 3 each event)
200 Medley Relay — 1. South Eugene, 2:01.86; 2. South Eugene, 2:12.11; 3. Roseburg (Mannen, Childers, Blum, LeMert), 2:16.25.
200 Freestyle — 1. Bethany Foster, R, 2:07.02; 2. Julia Codding, SE, 2:13.52; 3. Libbey Ketchum, R, 2:15.43.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Belle Hansen, SE, 2:31.84; 2. Ella Garner, SE, 2:38.24; 3. Faith Boswell, R, 3:00.57.
50 Freestyle — Brighid Rickman, R, 26.68; 2. Emma Molaski, SE, 27.17; 3. Sailie LeMert, R, 29.37.
100 Butterfly — 1. Sophia Carrai, SE, 1:03.71; 2. Nora Sherman, SE, 1:08.26; 3. Stella Roering, SE, 1:11.42.
100 Freestyle — 1. Bethany Foster, R, 59.13; 2. Emma Molaski, 1:00.47; 3. Shaymus Marshall, SE, 1:00.67.
500 Freestyle — 1. Emily Blum, R, 6:13.78; 2. Leah Butler, SE, 6:18.68; 3. Emily Larson, R, 7:04.91.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Blum, Ketchum, Foster, Rickman), 1:49.29; 2. South Eugene, 1:51.18; 3. South Eugene, 1:58.19.
100 Backstroke — 1. Brighid Rickman, R, 1:09.06; 2. Lila Lavin, SE, 1:20.10; 3. Leah Butler, SE, 1:21.38.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Stella Roering, SE, 1:22.16; 2. Ella Garner, SE, 1:23.93; 3. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:24.10.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Eugene, 4:03.06; 2. Roseburg (Ketchum, Floyd, Roster, Rickman), 4:09.11; 3. South Eugene, 4:14.62.
