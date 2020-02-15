The Roseburg High wrestling team crowned eight individual champions and claimed its 14th consecutive Southwest Conference championship Saturday at South Medford High School.
Roseburg tallied 494 team points for the crown and had to deal with a pesky collection of Grants Pass Cavemen to earn the title. Grants Pass was second with 432 points and eight wrestlers advancing to the championship finals.
“I don’t think it was our best performance. We made some mistakes in some matches,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. “But we also had some guys who wrestled very well, and we can certainly feel good about that.”
Cameron Cross (113 pounds) earned his fourth trip to the state championships with his bracket win. Nash Singleton (120), Kahleb Diaz (126), Archer Bergeron (145), Colin Rietmann (160), Darian Thacker (170), Rogan Coffman (185) and Hunter Blix (220) also won championships for the Tribe.
Cross and Singleton both posted major decision victories, Diaz posted a technical fall, Bergeron, Thacker and Coffman recorded pins and Rietmann won a 14-9 decision in their championship matches. Blix — who spent most of the season as Roseburg's 285-pounder — scored two first-round pins before earning a decision in the 220 title match.
Cross’ championship came at the expense of junior teammate Kaden Schlatter, who earned his first entry into the state tournament.
With the top three wrestlers at each weight class guaranteed a state tournament berth, the Indians qualified 16 wrestlers in total for the Class 6A state championships, which will be held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland Feb. 28-29.
Rhett Martin (132), Tristin David (152) and Rourke Martin (182) also had runner-up finishes for the Indians, while Cristian Martinez (106), Varrius Scanlan (145), Riley Rose (170) and Tyler Estes (220) placed third to earn their spot at the state meet.
All fourth-place finishers throughout the seven 6A districts are entered into a pool and selected to fill brackets based on an OSAA criteria, which means the Tribe’s Adam Leaton (138), Gage Hill (160), Eli Mignola (182) and Zachary Richardson (195) could still earn a spot in their respective state brackets.
Roseburg had three freshmen earn fifth-place finishes in Higen Spani (106), Micah Lusby (132) and Grady Hamilton (285), while Nolan Ronk (120), Levi Campbell (126) and Haygen Vangordon (152) also placed fifth.
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 494, Grants Pass 432, North Medford 214.5, Sheldon 114, South Medford 106.5, South Eugene 80.
Championship Finals
106 — Robert Miner, GP, dec. Christian Dara, GP, 5-3.
113 — Cameron Cross, Ros, maj. dec. Kaden Schlatter, Ros, 9-1.
120 — Nash Singleton, Ros, maj. dec. Josef Miner, GP, 15-2.
126 — Kahleb Diaz, Ros, tf. Kyle Bautista, GP, 16-0.
132 — Enrique Jaime, NM, p. Rhett Martin, Ros, 3:51.
138 — Elliot Harris, GP, maj. dec. Ryan Johnston, GP, 18-7.
145 — Archer Bergeron, Ros, p. Sidney Bork, Shel, 2:24.
152 — Cole Zoller, NM, dec. Tristin David, Ros, 8-7.
160 — Colin Rietmann, Ros, dec. Griffin Gutches, NM, 14-9.
170 — Darian Thacker, Ros, p. Ethan Miller, NM, 1:36.
182 — Dredan Myers, GP, p. Rourke Martin, Ros, 5:02.
195 — Rogan Coffman, Ros, p. David Ruiz, GP, 1:04.
220 — Hunter Blix, Ros, dec. Bradford Harward, Shel, 7-3.
285 — Zachariah Luworo, SE, p. David Fuiava, NM, 5:59.
Third Place
(winners to state)
106 — Cristian Martinez, Ros, p. Drew Salinas, SE, 2:26.
113 — Brayden Ostvik, SM, p. Martin Rodriguez, GP, 1:13.
120 — Tagge Fry, GP, p. Brandon Thayer, Shel, 5:00.
126 — Diego Chavez, GP, p. Evan Reyes, NM, 1:21.
132 — Elijah Oshatz, SE, p. Chase Imus, SM, 4:00.
138 — Chase McCord, Shel, dec. Adam Leaton, Ros, 9-5.
145 — Varrius Scanlan, Ros, maj. dec. Jayden Brown, GP, 16-2.
152 — Lucas Rivera, SM, p. Soren Thorsen, GP, 2:34.
160 — JJ Watts, GP, dec. Gage Hill, Ros, 11-4.
170 — Riley Rose, Ros, by injury default over Hayden Lackey, GP.
182 — William Anderson, NM, dec. Eli Mignola, Ros, 6-4.
195 — Brett Rucker, NM, dec. Zachary Richardson, Ros, 4-3.
220 — Tyler Estes, Ros, p. Samuel Pinon, GP, 0:40.
285 — Logan Burden, GP, maj. dec. Parker Jarvis, GP, 12-4.
Other Roseburg Placers
106 — 5. Higen Spani.
120 — 5. Nolan Ronk.
126 — 5. Levi Campbell.
132 — 5. Micah Lusby.
152 — 5. Haygen Vangordon.
285 — 5. Grady Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.