MEDFORD — The regular season came to an end for the Roseburg boys basketball team with a 58-46 loss against North Medford on Friday night, but unlike past years the Indians will keep playing once the state playoffs tip off next week.
Roseburg (15-10, 5-5 SWC) finished fourth in the Southwest Conference standings and just missed out on an automatic berth in the OSAA Class 6A playoffs. But the Indians were No. 26 in the power rankings late Friday night and will receive an at-large berth for the playoffs.
Knowing the season would continue, RHS coach Mike Pardon approached the regular season finale as a chance to get his team some experience in a playoff-type atmosphere.
“Here’s a perfect opportunity for us to come into a really tough place to play, play a playoff team, and I thought we were there at times,” he said.
North Medford (15-9, 7-3 SWC) led wire-to-wire in the game. The Black Tornado pulled ahead by 11 points in the first half, but Roseburg trailed 29-20 at halftime after a defensive first half.
North managed to get the lead back to double-digits in the second half and answered every time Roseburg mounted a run.
North Medford senior Jaray Thomas scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to counter Roseburg’s comeback attempt. Junior Jett Carpenter added 13 for the Black Tornado.
The Indians will now prepare for their first playoff game since the 2011-12 season. The fact that Roseburg is going to the postseason for the first time in six seasons is something very impressive to coach Pardon.
“Hey, we lost three starters. I mean think about that, we lost three starters and we’re still going to the playoffs. Good for our kids,” Pardon said. “We haven’t been here in six years, so this is awesome. We’ve got a winning record for the first time in six years. We’re in the playoffs for the first time in six years. Our kids need to be commended.”
ROSEBURG (46) — Collin Warmouth 23, Black 8, Seely 5, Ellis 5, Martin 3, Avilez 2, Adams. Totals 15 11-13 46.
N. MEDFORD (58) — Jaray Thomas 19, Carpenter 13, Spence 8, Parker 7, Orozco-Bernal 5, Wells 2, Ellis 2, Karrick 2, Conrad, Hurley, Angulo Jr., Robustelli. Totals 21 13-17 58.
Roseburg 11 9 11 15 — 46
N. Medford 17 12 15 14 — 58
3-point Goals — Rose. 5 (Black 2, Seely 1, Warmouth 2, Martin 1). N.M. 3 (Carpenter, Orozco-Bernal, Parker). Total Fouls — Rose. 18. N.M. 11. Fouled Out — C. Ellis. Technicals — Thomas, C. Ellis, Plankenhorn.
JV Score — North Medford 46, Roseburg 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.