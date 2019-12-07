GLIDE — Roseburg High’s junior varsity had four individual champions and used the strength of 12 top-four placers to run away with the team championship Saturday at the Willie Wilkinson Memorial wrestling tournament at Glide High School.
Kaden Schlatter at 126 pounds, Colton Mignola (160), Riley Rose (182) and Eli Mignola (195) took individual titles for the Indians, who tallied 210.5 team points.
Reedsport, with three individual champions out of its five finalists, was second with 161 points. Sutherlin (107) edged Glide (106) and Oakland (104) for third in the team standings.
Schlatter, Colton Mignola and Eli Mignola each won their finals matches by fall, with the latter pinning teammate Gage Hill at the 1:06 mark of the first round.
Sutherlin’s Colby Olsen defeated Oakland’s Austin Van Houten by major decision for the 170-pound title, while teammate Matthew Carrillo took second at 120, losing by a first-round pin to Glide’s Gage Dill. Adan Diaz was second for the Bulldogs at 160.
“Overall it was a good starter tournament for us to figure out where we’re at,” Bulldogs coach Jon Martz said. “We have just done weight assessments, so this time of year it can be a little tough, and we’re a pretty young team. But it will be fun to watch them grow over the season.”
Glide’s Gabe Syverson took second at 138 pounds, and Bryce McComb was second at 285, losing by a 13-second fall to Riddle’s Shawn Scott.
Oakland’s Kaleb Oliver won the 132-pound championship, pinning Reedsport’s Elijah Carson 21 seconds into the third round. Ridge Cunningham was second for the Oakers at 113 pounds, while Wil Powell took second at 220, dropping an 8-4 decision to Douglas’ Jesse Brecht.
Clayton Hatcher was second for the Trojans at 126.
Higen Spani (106), Nolan Ronk (120), Adam Leaton (145), Carter Lehrbach (160) and Tyler Estes (220) wrestled to third-place finishes for Roseburg. Christian Anderson (195) of Sutherlin also placed third, pinning Oakland’s Jayden Henry in the third round of their consolation finals match.
Glendale’s Noah Hill (106) and Tanner Seidel (120) had fourth-place finishes, as did Glide’s Jack Monarich (126) and Corbyn Kangiser (170), Oakland’s Keon Mogensen (160), and Sutherlin’s Trent Olsen (220).
Sutherlin will wrestle in a tournament at Jefferson Friday, while Glide will spend next weekend at a tournament in Culver. Roseburg will be split, with its varsity roster headed to the Reno Tournament of Champions and more Indians, along with Douglas, competing at the Coast Classic in North Bend.
Willie Wilkinson Memorial
At Glide H.S.
Team Scores — Roseburg 210.5, Reedsport 161, Sutherlin 107, Glide 106, Oakland 104, Lakeview 93, Douglas 71, Riddle/Days Creek 47, Bonanza 46, Glendale 29, Chiloquin 6.
Championship Finals
106 — Jesse Martinez, Reed, p. Will Goeres, Lake, 0:49. 113 — Aaron Solomon, Reed, p. Ridge Cunningham, Oakl, 0:35. 120 — Gage Dill, Gli., p. Matthew Carillo, Suth, 1:25. 126 — Kaden Schlatter, Ros, p. Clayton Hatcher, Doug, 1:45. 132 — Kaleb Oliver, Oak, p. Elijah Carson, Reed, 4:21. 138 — Christian Solomon, Reed, dec. Gave Syverson, Gli, 9-2. 145 — Wyatt Patzke, Lake, maj. dec. Haygen Vangordon, Rose, 16-3. 152 — Morgan Ludwig, Lake, dec. River Lichte, Reed, 6-4. 160 — Colton Mignola, Rose, p. Adan Diaz, Suth, 5:13. 170 — Colby Olsen, Suth, major dec. Austin Van Houten, Oak, 9-0. 182 — Riley Rose, Rose, dec. Dylan Julian, Lake, 6-2. 195 — Eli Mignola, Rose, p. Gage Hill, Rose, 1:06. 220 — Jesse Brecht, Doug, dec. Wil Powell, Oak, 8-4. 285 — Shawn Scott, Rid, p. Bryce McComb, Gli, 0:13.
Third-Fourth Matches
106 — Higen Spani, Rose, p. Noah Hill, Gle, 0:44. 113 — No match. 120 — Nolan Ronk, Rose, p. Tanner Seidel, Gle, 1:01. 126 — Oak Tenold, Bon, p. Jack Monarich, Gli, 0:02. 132 — Tanner Mestas, Bon, dec. Braxton Dill, Gli, 10-5. 138 — DFF. 145 — Adam Leaton, Rose, p. Austin Manicke, Reed, 3:19. 152 — Chance Solus, Bon, p. Josh Huntley, Rose, 1:19. 160 — Carter Lehrbach, Rose, p. Keon Mogensen, Oak, 2:24. 170 — Miguel Velasquez, Reed, dec. Corbyn Kangiser, Gli, 10-9. 182 — Justin Cassaro, Reed, p. Uriah Stoffal, Doug, 1:04. 195 — Christian Anderson, Suth, p. Jayden Henry, Oak, 5:19. 220 — Tyler Estes, Rose, p. Trent Olsen, Suth, 0:38. 285 — Jared Conroy, Chil, p. Conry Mogensen, Oak, 3:40.
