Roseburg and Grants Pass both advanced 18 wrestlers to the championship semifinals during Day 1 action at the Southwest Conference championships Friday at South Medford High School.
Grants Pass took the early lead in the team standings, talling 190 points on the first day while Roseburg was second with 180.
In all, Roseburg had nine wrestlers seeded first in their brackets, and all nine easily advance. Cameron Cross (113 pounds) had a pair of pins, while Rhett Martin (132) also won a pair of matches on the first day. Nash Singleton (120), Kahleb Diaz (126), Archer Bergeron (145), Colin Rietmann (160), Darian Thacker (170), Rourke Martin (182) and Hunter Blix (220) — all No. 1 seeds for the Tribe — earned pins in their only matches.
Second-seeded Indians Varrius Scanlan (145) and Tristin David (152) pinned their way into the semis, while top-seeded Cristian Martinez (106) received a pair of byes, and Rogan Coffman (195) and Tyler Estes (220) advanced without a contested match.
Kaden Schlatter (113) also had a pin to reach the semifinals. Riley Rose posted a pin and a technical fall to reach the 170-pound final four, and Eli Mignola (182) earned a pin to reach the semis.
The semifinals begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Team Scores — Grants Pass 190, Roseburg 180, North Medford 109.5, Sheldon 66, South Medford 39.5, South Eugene 35.
Semifinal Pairings
106 — Robert Miner, GP, vs. Drew Salnas, SE; Cristian Martinez, R, vs. Christian Dara, GP.
113 — Cameron Cross, R, vs. Alex Mersino, GP; Kaden Schlatter, R, vs. Martin Rodriguez, GP.
120 — Nash Singleton, R, vs. Tagge Fry, GP; Samuel Miller, NM, vs. Josef Miner, GP.
126 — Kahleb Diaz, R, vs. Diego Chavez, GP; Noah Allen, NM, vs. Kyle Bautista, GP.
132 — Rhett Martin, R, vs. Chase Imus, GP; Elijah Oshatz, SE, vs. Erique Jaime, NM.
138 — Elliot Harris, GP, vs. Adam Leaton, R; Chase McCord, Shel, vs. Ryan Johnston, GP.
145 — Archer Bergeron, R, vs. Jayden Brown, GP; Varrius Scanlan, R, vs. Sidney Bork, Shel.
152 — Cole Zoller, NM, vs. Issac Vasquez, Shel; Tristin David, R, vs. Lucas Rivera, SM.
160 — Colin Rietmann, R, vs. Atreaue Roe, NM; JJ Watts, GP, vs. Griffin Gutches, NM.
170 — Darian Thacker, R, vs. Hayden Lackey, GP; Riley Rose, R, vs. Ethan Miller, NM.
182 — Rourke Martin, R, vs. Walker Lutz, Shel; Eli Mignola, R, vs. Dredan Myers, GP.
195 — David Ruiz, GP, vs. Zachary Richardson, R; Rogan Coffman, R, vs. Brett Rucker, NM.
220 — Hunter Blix, R, vs. Samuel Pinon, GP; Tyler Estes, R, vs. Bradford Harward, Shel.
285 — Logan Burden, GP, vs. David Fuiava, NM; Parker Jarvis, GP, vs. Zachariah Luworo, SE.
