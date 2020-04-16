Josh Graham has been back in Roseburg for over a month, waiting to receive the word when his professional baseball career can resume.
The 26-year-old relief pitcher, in his sixth season in the Atlanta Braves' organization, was among the players who saw spring training get shut down by Major League Baseball on March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Braves were in North Port, Florida.
When pro baseball will start this year remains unclear. The college and high school seasons around the United States have already been canceled.
"You try to keep level headed," Graham, a 2012 graduate of Roseburg High School who played three years at the University of Oregon, said during an interview Wednesday. "(The pandemic) has cost everyone, it's been unfortunate for all of us. It's something you deal with and do the best you can.
"I'm trying to do the best I can here, staying ready and waiting for a call so I can head back and get back to playing."
Graham, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound right-hander who was a fourth-round selection by the Braves in 2015, spent the 2019 season with Double-A Mississippi.
He's hoping to move up to Triple-A Gwinnett, which is located in Lawrenceville, Georgia, this year.
Graham was pleased with how spring training was going prior to the shutdown.
"I was doing very well, then all of this hit," Graham said. "I was throwing really well. All the work I put in during the offseason paid off."
Graham appeared in 38 games (making one start) and hurled 50 2/3 innings for Mississippi last year, finishing with a 4-4 record, eight saves and 3.55 earned run average. He allowed 41 hits and 20 earned runs with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks and hit three batters.
Overall over five seasons, Graham is 15-19 with 20 saves and 4.15 ERA over 234 1/3 innings.
"I felt really good about it (2019)," Graham said. "I got banged up in the second half (with forearm inflammation) and was out for two weeks, but that ended up being a quick thing and I still finished up well. I was looking forward to this season."
Graham was the Class 6A Pitcher of the Year and a first-team all-state catcher for Roseburg as a senior. The Indians (24-3) won the conference title and advanced to the state semifinals.
Graham entered UO primarily as a catcher, but became a starting pitcher for the Ducks in the middle of his junior (and final college) season. He made six starts and went 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA that season, fanning 64 and walking 26 in 65 innings.
"I feel like I've improved leaps and bounds as a pitcher (professionally)," Graham said. "In college, I was more of a thrower than anything. But throwing will only get you so far in pro ball. That was a big adjustment and a learning curve for me. I'm just learning how to pitch than just throw."
One positive for Graham over the past month has been getting to spend more time with his family.
"I'm trying to take advantage of my time here and do things I wouldn't be able to normally do," said Graham, who loves fishing and hunting. "Trying to be around family as much as I can. This is the first year I could see mom (Gina) on her birthday, so that was nice."
