NORTH BEND — Cameron Cross won an individual championship and four other Roseburg wrestlers medaled as the Tribe placed third at the North Bend Coast Classic over the weekend.
Cross pinned Douglas’ Clayton Hatcher in 1 minute, 34 seconds to claim the 120-pound title for the Indians’ second unit, which finished with 153.5 team points, trailing only Crater (272) and Grants Pass (172) at the top of the team standings.
Caleb Jeffers (152) placed third for the Indians, pinning Siuslaw’s Ryan Jennings in just 59 seconds in the consolation championship match.
Rhett Martin (132) and Rourke Martin (182) both placed fourth and Tyler Estes (220) was sixth, dropping the fifth-place match to Douglas’ Jesse Brecht, who scored an 8-1 decision victory.
South Umpqua had a pair of placers as sophomore Caj Simmons (170) took third, pinning Crater’s Angel Perez in 1:35 in the consolation final.
Lancers senior Jackson Markham placed fourth (160).
Roseburg, Douglas and South Umpqua will all be participating in the annual Shamrock Invitational at Riddle High School next Saturday.
