The Roseburg High boys and girls basketball teams had three players earn all-conference honors after a vote of Southwest Conference coaches.
Matt Parker led the selections for Roseburg, making the boys All-SWC second team after averaging 11.3 points per game. The junior was the second-leading scorer for the Indians and ranked sixth in the SWC.
North Medford’s Jett Carpenter and South Eugene’s Sam Harris were voted co-players of the year after ranking first and second in Southwest Conference scoring averages, respectively.
South Eugene and North Medford each had two players on the five-member first team, while Sheldon had one. The Axe won the conference title, North Medford took second and Sheldon third.
South Eugene head coach Dave Hancock was voted the SWC coach of the year.
Jazmyn Murphy and Katie Knudson each received honorable mention for the Roseburg girls.
Murphy, a junior, finished the year averaging 9.4 points per game to lead the Indians and rank eighth in the conference. It was her second all-conference award after earning honorable mention recognition as a sophomore.
South Medford swept the top honors after an undefeated league season.
Senior Bella Pedrojetti and junior Kaili Chamberlin shared the player of the year honors. They finished as the top-two scorers in the Southwest Conference. Panthers’ head coach Tom Cole was named the conference coach of the year.
Southwest Conference All-League
BOYS
Co-Players of the Year — Sam Harris, sr., South Eugene; Jett Carpenter, sr., North Medford.
Coach of the Year — Dave Hancock, South Eugene.
First Team — Josh Paul, sr., South Eugene; Landon Ellis, jr., North Medford; Nash Kuykendall, jr., Sheldon; Aidan Clark, sr., South Eugene; Keegan Losinski, sr., South Medford.
Second Team — Cade Ealy, sr., Grants Pass; Bryce Boettcher, sr., South Eugene; Nick Karrick, jr., North Medford; Matt Parker, jr., Roseburg; Junior Sleezer, soph., South Medford; Victor Orozco-Bernal, sr., North Medford.
Honorable Mention — Morgan Law, jr., Grants Pass; Brennan Stults, sr., North Medford; Zack Carter, jr., Sheldon; Gunner Robinson, jr., Sheldon; Dawson Prickel, sr., Sheldon; Bryce Dyer, soph., North Medford; Jarrett Bryant, jr., South Eugene.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Bella Pedrojetti, sr., South Medford; Kaili Chamberlin, jr., South Medford.
Coach of the Year — Tom Cole, South Medford.
First Team — Toni Coleman, jr., South Medford; Alyssa Mirabile, sr., Sheldon; Camdyn Bruner, sr., Grants Pass; Sofia Megert, soph., South Eugene; Alia Harris, soph., South Eugene.
Second Team — Emma Schmerbach, jr., South Medford; Reilly Kelty, sr., Sheldon; Bella Stone, jr., South Medford; Jane Ersepke, sr., North Medford; Sierra Logue, soph., South Medford.
Honorable Mention — Makayla Scurlock, sr., Sheldon; Olivia Pierzina, jr., Sheldon; Aubrey Lewis, sr., South Eugene; Beaux Bruegman, fr., Sheldon; Shakia Teague-Perry, jr., South Medford; Jazmyn Murphy, jr., Roseburg; Hannah Stein, sr., South Eugene; Tanesha Coley, soph., South Medford; Jazymne Wells, jr., North Medford; Katie Knudson, sr., Roseburg; Kiran Sperry, jr., Sheldon; Savannah Weaver, jr., North Medford.
