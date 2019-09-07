The Roseburg High football team notched its first season-opening win in six years with a tough-minded 33-30 victory over Mountain View at Finlay Field on Friday night.
The Tribe was outgained by the Cougars 517-396 in total yardage, but Roseburg (1-0) won in the turnovers and penalties to grind out the narrow win.
“A Roseburg kid is tough, whether it’s wrestling, whether it’s a gutty baseball win, grinding things out. We needed to follow suit,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said. “That was our thing at halftime. Let’s get this thing to the fourth quarter and show them who’s tough.”
On a warm, early September night, the Roseburg players displayed the efforts they gave during the offseason by outlasting Mountain View. The Cougars had multiple players cringing with cramps throughout the second half, while the Roseburg players powered through thanks to off-season conditioning.
“We conditioned (the players) more than we’d ever conditioned them,” Heuberger said. “Tonight it was apparent.”
Roseburg’s victory was book-ended with two key defensive plays that helped lead to the win.
On Mountain View’s first drive of the game, Roseburg sophomore Carson Six picked up a fumble by Keenan Harpoole and returned it 67 yards for the first score of the game, putting Roseburg up 6-0.
The RHS defense stepped up big again in the fourth quarter with a game-saving interception. Mountain View had driven into the red zone trailing 33-30 with under four minutes to play. On third down, sophomore quarterback Jakoby Moss thought he had a receiver wide open in the endzone for the lead, but senior safety Colin Rietmann stepped in front of the pass for an interception.
Roseburg quarterback Jace Stoffal impressed in his first start for the Tribe. He finished with 194 yards on 17-of-23 passing with three touchdowns and an interception.
The Indians scored all their offensive touchdowns through the air. Junior Garrett Zeimet also had a 78-yard touchdown pass to Skyler Moore in the first quarter.
Moss went 14-for-22 through the air for Mountain View and finished with 283 yards and three scores. He also ran for 38 yards.
Harpoole led the dangerous rushing attack of the Cougars with 118 yards and a touchdown.
Luke Roberts split time with Harpoole and added 76 yards on the ground.
Roseburg will stay at home again next Friday when the Indians host McMinnville.
The Grizzlies dominated Milwaukie 61-14 in its season opener on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
M. View 0 14 8 8 — 30
Roseburg 13 6 14 0 — 33
First Quarter
R — Six 67 fumble recovery return (kick failed)
R — Moore 78 pass from Zeimet (Christner kick)
Second Quarter
M — Cockrum 56 pass from Moss (O’Connel kick)
R — Zeimet 6 pass from Stoffal (run failed)
M — Harpoole 11 run (O’Connel kick)
Third Quarter
R — Thompson 33 pass from Stoffal (kick failed)
M — Demeyer 49 pass from Moss (Barret pass from Moss)
R — Parker 13 pass from Stoffal (Zeimet pass from Stoffal)
Fourth Quarter
M — Barrett 35 pass from Moss (Emerson pass from Moss)
