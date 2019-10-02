Coming off back-to-back nonconference losses, the Roseburg High football team is looking forward to the familiarity of Southwest Conference play beginning this week.
Roseburg (2-2) begins its conference slate on Friday night in Grants Pass against the Cavemen (2-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mel Ingram Field.
Sheldon (1-3) and North Medford (4-0) meet in the other SWC game of the night.
Roseburg’s four-game nonconference slate provided excitement during a 2-0 start that highlighted an explosive offense and an efficient defense. Yet a two-game skid over the past two weeks has grounded the Indians and left them still seeking a consistent identity.
“It’s hard to pinpoint anything specifically,” said Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger, when asked to dissect the differences between the Indians’ two wins and two losses. “It’s a mixture of things. Four weeks of playing physical football teams, I think took its toll on us a little bit.”
Heuberger and his squad can now turn the page on the nonconference schedule and start gearing up for the four-week run through the SWC.
So far, Roseburg has relied on a balanced attack on offense. The Indians average nearly 200 yards passing behind the strong arm of senior Jace Stoffal, who has seven touchdowns to five interceptions.
On the other end of those passes have been a slew of receivers. Stoffal has connected with four different receivers for scores, led by junior Garrett Zeimet with three. Sophomore Carson Six has two touchdowns and leads the team with 254 yards receiving.
Senior Doran Gillespie has been leading Roseburg’s run game with three touchdowns and an average of nearly 63 yards per game.
The turnover battle was an area of strength for the Indians to start the season when they were plus-3 through two games. Over the last two weeks, Roseburg has given the ball up six times while just taking it away once.
“I don’t think the turnovers have necessarily been kids being careless with the ball,” Heuberger said. “I think a couple of those in there are just kids trying to make plays for us.”
The Indians begin SWC play against a Grants Pass team that has experienced a little bit of everything. Narrow wins and losses, lopsided defeats and high-scoring shootouts.
Senior quarterback Chase Coyle returns behind center to lead the Caveman offense. The signal-caller threw for 193 yards and a score last week and also ran for two touchdowns in a 56-36 loss to Southridge.
The Cavemen offense can light up the scoreboard, averaging 34 points per game, second-best in the SWC. The G.P. defense has struggled to keep opponents off the board, giving up a SWC worst 36.8 points per game.
Roseburg’s averages rank near the middle of the conference in both points scored (26.0) and allowed (19.8) per game.
The Southwest Conference has a 12-8 combined record so far this year, led by 4-0 North Medford. The Sheldon Irish, last year’s state runner-up, bring up the rear with a 1-3 record, but have played a murderer’s row schedule.
Heuberger believes it will be a competitive conference race with little separation among the five teams.
“I think everyone in the league right now thinks they have a shot to beat each other and that’s going to be an exciting season,” Heuberger said. “I don’t think there’s necessarily one team that’s head and shoulders better anybody right now.
“It’s going to be a competitive, fun conference. No score in our conference this year will surprise me one bit.”
