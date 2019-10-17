Before the 2019 high school football season kicked off, Roseburg junior Alaric Kaul wasn’t even sure he’d see the field on Friday nights.
The 5-foot-9 receiver/linebacker hadn’t played the sport in two years and suiting up for the Indians was a jump up in the level of competition.
“I wasn’t necessarily sure if I’d be getting varsity minutes, or if I’d be on JV or if I’d even be a swing player,” said Kaul, who transferred from Glide to Roseburg High School before his sophomore year.
“The more reps and the more time I got, the more I kind of found my role and the more the coaches started to see me and like me in those positions.”
Kaul and his teammates on the RHS football team will step back on the field at 7 p.m. on Friday at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford. The Indians (2-4, 0-2 Southwest Conference) will visit North Medford (5-1, 1-1) for a conference game.
Kaul last played football during his eighth grade year, but has overcome his lack of experience and gone from a relative unknown commodity to a regular contributor over the first seven weeks of the season.
“He’s been a spark plug in a couple of games for us, making some big plays,” Roseburg head coach Dave Heuberger said.
That’s exactly why Kaul chose to come back to the sport.
“When I came here (Roseburg) it felt like I had a chance to be a part of something big and it would be pretty fun,” Kaul said. “In hindsight, I for sure wish I would have played as a sophomore, because then I’d be that much better this year.”
That’s somewhat of a scary thought as Kaul has already made a significant impact on the Tribe’s season. He’s third on the team in tackles, leads the defense in fumble recoveries and has accounted for 309 yards of total offense with two touchdowns.
“He’s been thrown into the fire playing 6A football,” Heuberger said. “If he wasn’t as athletic and intelligent as he was, that’s probably a stretch that a kid could do that. But he’s handled it well. We’re extremely proud of him.”
As a transfer student, Kaul said playing sports helped him settle in. He made the Roseburg JV basketball team as a sophomore and was a swing player for the boys lacrosse team during the spring.
Yet, friends and coaches were encouraging when it came to adding a third sport.
“The (football) coaches had talked to me all throughout the rest of my sophomore year,” Kaul said. “Some of my friends were going, ‘hey, are you playing football?’”
Heuberger also admitted he was probably in Kaul’s ear a time or two during P.E. classes last year.
The return to the gridiron has worked out well. Kaul said he’s happy to be back in pads, and Heuberger and his staff are excited to add depth to a slim junior class.
Roseburg carries a four-game losing streak into its meeting with North Medford, which is is off to its best start since 2014.
The Tribe whipped the Black Tornado 42-14 at Finlay Field this past season, and the two teams have gone 2-2 against each other over the past four years.
Last year, Roseburg limited the effectiveness of running back Eli Spence, who had rushed for 16 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards coming into the game against the Indians.
This year, the Tribe will again face an elite running back. North Medford’s Devin Bradd has 939 rushing yards and 16 scores through six games. The junior has led North’s ground attack, which averages 269.2 yards per game.
Roseburg’s offense will need to get back on track after its lowest output of the season in last week’s 34-6 home loss to South Medford. Seniors Doran Gillespie and Carson Thompson combined for 148 of Roseburg’s 219 rushing yards against the Panthers, but the Indians’ passing game mustered only 41 yards.
“I think last week, you heard me say we’re going to flush that. I think we kind of short circuited out there,” Heuberger said. “We just reminded them this week that it’s football. It’s a simple game. Go play football. They signed up to play football, not to get out here and try to solve the world’s issues.”
This is the 34th meeting between Roseburg and North Medford. The Indians lead the series, 21-12.
